Commander, Task Force 75 Concludes CJLOTS Support in Republic of Korea

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Torrey Lee | Chief Master-at-Arms Jason Wage and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Emilio Donatlan, both...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Torrey Lee | Chief Master-at-Arms Jason Wage and Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Emilio Donatlan, both assigned to Coastal Riverine Group 1, report an incoming vessel to the U.S. Coast Guard’s Port Security Unit 312 during a small-boat training scenario off the coast of Pohang, Republic of Korea, during Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17) April 10, 2017. OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. alliance by exercising an area distribution center, an air terminal supply point, combined joint logistics over-the-shore, the use of rail, inland waterways, and the coastal lift operations to validate the operational reach concept. (U.S. Navy Combat Camera photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Torrey Lee) see less | View Image Page

Commander, Task Group 75.15 (CTG 75.15) coordinated with U.S. and Republic of Korea (ROK) forces to complete a five-day combined-joint exercise in Pohang, ROK, during Combined Joint Logistics Over-the-Shore 2017 (CJLOTS 17) April 10-14, 2017.



CJLOTS is part of Operation Pacific Reach Exercise 2017 (OPRex17), a bilateral exercise focusing on training ROK and U.S. forces in the employment and operation of various logistics processes.



CTG 75.15, comprised of U.S. Coast Guard and Task Force 75 riverine forces, provided onshore and offshore security for the exercise.



“We logged 2,000 hours of boat operations and vetted more than 2,000 vehicles going into our piers in Pohang and Dogu Beach,” said Capt. Edwin Tyler, commander of CTG 75.15.



The CTG was given a mission to assemble an adaptive force package (AFP). An AFP is a task organized element with the ability to command and control other various units, create a communication network to higher officials, and implement future plans of action.



“CJLOTS is a logistics operation, [with one portion being] to bring fuel -- in this case we are simulating fuel with water -- from offshore into a set of 50-thousand gallon bags on the beach,” said Tyler. “In a real scenario, we would then push that fuel inland to our Army and Marine units. Though during this operation we [CTG 75.15] are focused on security for that pipeline.”



U.S. Coast Guard Port Security Unit 312 took the lead as the interdiction unit. Using a series of 32-foot transportable port security boats, the Coast Guard, in conjunction with ROK forces, was able to investigate and process boats near the pier creating a secure sea-traffic path for the military units.



CTG 75.15 also provided security for Army and Marine units located on Dogu Beach, ROK. The U.S. Army and Marines were tasked with setting up a harbor control to receive the equipment being offloaded from nearby ships. Utilizing transportable piers, U.S. and ROK forces were able to offload trucks, heavy equipment, and patrol boats within 72 hours.



Navy Cargo Handling Battalion 1 (NCHB 1) also supported the exercise by offloading equipment from maritime preposition ships USNS Pililaau (T-AKR 304) and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo (T-AK 3008)



“We always deal with joint environments. We work with the Army and Marines a lot, so this is normal for us,” said Chief Boatswain’s Mate Gerald Benton, assigned to NCHB 1, “These missions are vital because we set up the necessary facilities and equipment that our team needs on the beach in a timely manner.”



The exercise concluded on Friday, April 14, as NCHB-1 returned the equipment to USNS Pililaau and USNS 2nd Lt. John P. Bobo.



“It was a really good exercise from an integrated perspective,” said Tyler. “The Navy and Coast Guard worked well together and were able to integrate with our ROK counterparts. We have many improvements we can gain from this, but in the end our teams responded great.”



OPRex17 is a bilateral training event designed to ensure readiness and sustain the ROK-U.S. alliance by exercising an area distribution center, an air terminal supply point, combined joint logistics over-the-shore, the use of rail, inland waterways, and the coastal lift operations to validate the operational reach concept.