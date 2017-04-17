Fort McCoy kicks off April with celebration of 4 awareness months

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. signs one of four monthly observance...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Garrison Commander Col. David J. Pinter Sr. signs one of four monthly observance proclamations April 3, 2017, during the installation’s kickoff event and luncheon for Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, Child-Abuse Prevention Month, and Sexual-Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at Fort McCoy, Wis. Installation leadership signed four proclamations related to the awareness months, promising to raise awareness of the issues and help end sexual assault/harassment, child abuse, bullying, and other problems related to the awareness months. The proclamations were signed by Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Reinert, commanding general of the 88th Regional Support Command; Pinter; Lt. Col. Tammy L. Farrell, Regional Training Site (RTS)-Medical; Maj. Gloria Rosario, RTS-Maintenance; Maj. Kevin T. Gregar, 426th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) and Wisconsin Military Academy; Lt. Col. James Doemel, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Dryer, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy; and Jim Davis, 86th Training Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

April is an especially busy month for awareness observances nationwide, and Fort McCoy kicked off the month by highlighting four of them.



An April 3 kickoff event and luncheon underscored the importance of Alcohol Abuse Awareness Month, Autism Awareness Month, Child-Abuse Prevention Month, and Sexual-Assault Awareness and Prevention Month.



Installation leadership signed four proclamations related to the awareness months, promising to raise awareness of the issues and help end sexual assault/harassment, child abuse, bullying, and other problems related to the awareness months. The proclamations were signed by Maj. Gen. Patrick J. Reinert, commanding general of the 88th Regional Support Command; Col. David J. Pinter Sr., Fort McCoy garrison commander; Lt. Col. Tammy L. Farrell, Regional Training Site (RTS)-Medical; Maj. Gloria Rosario, RTS-Maintenance; Maj. Kevin T. Gregar, 426th Regiment (Regional Training Institute) and Wisconsin Military Academy; Lt. Col. James Doemel, 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade; Command Sgt. Maj. Steven Dryer, Staff Sgt. Todd R. Cornell Noncommissioned Officer Academy; and Jim Davis, 86th Training Division.



Pinter said it is important to take the time to highlight these issues and consider what can be done locally to both avert and solve problems.



"What do we need to do to prevent? What do we need to do to strengthen our community?" Pinter asked. "These are all social problems. We can control them."



While autism is a condition, the focus of the month is on bringing awareness to how people with autism function differently from those without it.



"For autism awareness, we want to take time to learn acceptance, self-determination, appreciation, and inclusion," said Carrie Olson, Family Advocacy Program manager. "We want to push one step closer so that those with autism are valued for their unique talents and gifts."



Bystander intervention is the focus of the 2017 Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention training. While the training focuses on how bystander prevention can help stop sexual harassment and assault, it's also a very good tool to prevent child abuse and alcohol abuse, which are also highlighted in April.



"It is up to us to be active bystanders and support those in need," Olson said.



"The first step to intervening is to recognize the signs and be in tune with those around us." It's important to speak up when noticing things that might be indicators of problems, such as unusual bruises or abrasions on a child or someone being isolated from their friends or coworkers, she said.



As part of the push to promote bystander intervention, the installation is holding a Green Dot challenge.



Pinter also stressed the importance of intervention in helping combat problematic situations.



"You know what right looks like. Choose the hard right instead of the easy wrong," Pinter said. "We're in this together. We're one team."