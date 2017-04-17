Preparing for retirement: DOD civilians

Two weeks ago, senior leadership at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, coordinated with Department of Defense civilian personnel to provide four Transition Assistance Program seminars for federal employees.



The TAP, originally created and mandatory for military members separating from active duty to attend, provides information and training to ensure those transitioning from federal employment are prepared for their future.



“The 5th Force Support Squadron wanted to offer a very friendly way for civilians to transfer into retirement, so we were very appreciative that the bomb wing commander could support the request for the training,” said Suong Willson, 5th FSS civilian personnel officer.



A total of 148 Minot AFB DOD civilians attended the retirement seminars.



“The training provided employees with a 360 degree view of the retirement process and how to prepare for that day,” said Joan Beardsley, 5th FSS human resource specialist.



Three sessions were made for employees who are eligible to retire within the next five years; 114 total civilians attended these sessions. One session was made for employees who are eligible to retire after five years; 34 total civilians attended this session.



“Our feedback for all TAP sessions was very positive,” said Willson. “I still have 12 years left and I learned a lot. Now I can make certain choices and know that in 10 years, I will benefit from it.”



The last retirement class at Minot AFB was over eight years ago. Since then, it was no longer funded due to other available online resources.



“After our civilians serve honorably for 30 plus years, the last thing we want is to tell them to go online or call 1-800-who-cares,” said Willson.



“The online program doesn’t provide the personal touch or Q-and-A sessions that someone may need to ensure they are set for retirement.”



A great turnout and positive feedback has influenced the idea of continuing civilian retirement training.



“I would recommend this training to anyone and hope that this training will be offered every year or every other year,” said Beardsley.

