Norfolk, Virginia native joins innovative advocacy efforts in the U.S. Navy for victims of sexual assault

April marks sexual assault awareness and prevention month and the military has focused much effort on its prevention and care for victims of sexual assault. One program lauded as an innovative approach to victim support is the U.S. Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel Program.



Lt. Cmdr. Mary R. Murphy, a military lawyer with the Navy’s Judge Advocate General’s Corps, was chosen as one of the Navy’s Victims’ Legal Counsel (VLC) in her hometown of Norfolk to carry-on this new program. Murphy provides legal services to eligible victims of sexual offenses, including assistance and advocacy in the investigative and military justice processes. The VLC Program became fully operational on Jan. 1, 2014 and now consists of 33 specially trained judge advocates in 25 fleet locations around the world.



Murphy started her career as an attorney at Naval Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic providing legal assistance, tax assistance, and defense services in the Hampton Roads area after having earned her juris doctor from the College of William and Mary. She went on to be an action officer at the Administrative Law Division of the Office of the Judge Advocate General where she worked in the personnel law division and the standards of conduct division in Arlington, Virginia. She returned to Norfolk to serve as the Department Head of the Legal Assistance Department at Naval Legal Service Office Mid-Atlantic. In 2011, she left Hampton Roads for Corpus Christi, Texas where she served as the Staff Judge Advocate for the Chief of Naval Air Training and the Officer in Charge of the Region Legal Service Office Southeast Branch Office in Corpus Christi. In September 2013, Murphy was personally selected by the Judge Advocate General of the Navy to serve as a VLC and she reported to her new position in June 2014. In January 2017, Naval Legal Service Command awarded her Victims’ Legal Counsel of the Year for her service in 2016.



“The Navy is committed to protecting the rights and interests of victims of sexual assault and ensuring the administration of a fair, transparent and efficient military justice system that guarantees due process for the accused and promotes good order and discipline,” said Vice Adm. James Crawford III, Judge Advocate General of the Navy.



The Navy implemented the VLC Program to offer a military attorney to represent and assist victims of sexual offenses. VLC assist victims with legal decisions; represent them in military courts; advocate on their behalf to investigators, commanders, and prosecutors; and provide other legal advice and assistance connected to the sexual offense. VLC operate independently and are not within the chain of command of the offender, the victim or prosecutors. Since the Program’s inception, Navy VLC have assisted more than 2,780 victims around the world (as of April 2017).



“The benefits provided by the VLC Program can’t be overstated. The legal process can be overwhelming and frankly, confusing – especially for people who have experienced the trauma of sexual assault. The rights afforded to victims are not always transparent, nor are the choices that accompany these rights. We help them navigate the legal process and find their voice which can be very empowering. For me, working as a VLC in the largest fleet concentration and my hometown is an ideal job. I help the servicemembers and families stationed in Hampton Roads. In turn, I have seen how the local VLC Program benefits both the Navy and the local community; this has been extremely rewarding for me both professionally and personally. ” said Murphy.



The VLC Program helps victims understand the investigative and military justice processes, which can sometimes become overwhelming to a victim.



“Having served in this billet since its inception and for just shy of three years, I have had the opportunity to assist over 100 victims. There have definitely been some high points and some low points, but the job has been extremely rewarding. I have been extremely fortunate to work with excellent attorneys – my fellow VLC, trial counsel, the judges, and defense counsel – their professionalism and commitment to ensuring a fair process is inspiring. In addition, I have had the privilege of representing some pretty remarkable clients. Their strength and resiliency is inspiring. The emotional impact these cases have on my clients and peers has definitely informed my practice and ability to lead. Another unique benefit of this position is that my appreciation of the legal process has grown exponentially. I am responsible for explaining the process to my clients and how the process unfolds; sometimes, I find myself explaining our legal system at its most basic level so they can understand why and how our legal system works.” said Murphy.



Murphy is making an impact on the world as a Navy lawyer.

