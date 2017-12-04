8 AF commander addresses HQ Airmen

Commander’s calls not only serve as an outlet of communication between leadership and Airmen, but foster the recognition of hard-working individuals.



Airmen from Headquarters Eighth Air Force were recognized by leadership on base at the BUFF event center, which was followed by remarks from the Eighth Air Force commander, Maj. Gen. Thomas Bussiere.



First, the Air Force Achievement Medal was awarded to Master Sgt. Lakisha D. Taylor for outstanding achievement from July 31, 2016, to January 20, 2017.



Next, 608th Air Operations Center, 608th Air Communications Squadron, and the 608th Strategic Operations Squadron was awarded the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award for exceptionally meritorious service from Jan. 1, 2014, to Dec. 31, 2015.



Subsequently, a congratulatory memo from Air Force Global Strike Command was read to congratulate the 608th ACOMS for being selected as AFGSC’s 2016 Air Force Lt. Gen. Harold W. Grant Award, Small Communications Squadron of the Year Nominee. The memo stated that the culmination of the unit’s efforts to contribute to and support vital Air Force missions and operations led to the unit’s selection.



The 608th AOC Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance Division was selected as the Eighth Air Force’s 2016 ISR unit of the year, followed by the recognition of Capt. Amy Natalini who was named the Eighth Air Force’s Outstanding ISR deployed officer of the year.



Lastly, Tech. Sgt. Matthew Yatsko, 608th AOC, was named the AFGSC’s 2016 Air Force Outstanding Cyber Warfare Noncommissioned Officer of the Year Nominee.



The following fourth quarter award winners and diamond sharp were announced:



Fourth Quarter Award Winners:

Airman Category: Senior Airman Stuart Terney, 595th Command and Control Group

Noncommissioned Officer Category: Staff Sgt. Caleb Barth, 595th CACG

Senior Noncommissioned Officer Category: Master Sgt. Yesenia Kilburn, 595th CACG

Company Grade Officer Category: Captain Jason Bland, Headquarters Eighth Air Force Staff

Field Grade Officer Category: Maj. Patrick Villa, 608th STOS

Civilian Category I: Karen Riddle, Headquarters Eighth Air Force Staff

Civilian Category II: Charles Rounds, 608th AOC

Civilian Category III: Heather Foster-Stine, 595th CACG



Diamond Sharp Award Winners:

Month of November: Airman 1st Class Sean Oczepek, 608th ACOMS

Month of December: Airman 1st Class Krystal Cleary, 608th AOC

Month of January: Airman 1st Class Jeremy Tirso, 608th AOC

Month of February: Airman 1st Class Julia Pak, 608th AOC

Month of March: Senior Airman Ryan Bowen, 608th AOC



Upon conclusion of the awards, Bussiere made final remarks and discussed topics such as the Defense Equal Opportunity Management Institute Organizational Climate Survey and leadership roles. The commander’s call concluded with the discussion about the importance of leadership roles within the organization.



“The most effective leaders in our Air Force are the frontline supervisors who master knowledge of their young Airmen, along with their passion to do something bigger,” Bussiere said.



To learn more about the commander’s priorities, visit www.8af.af.mil.

