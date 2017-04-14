North Carolina National Guard Education and Employment Center Graduates New Foremen

Photo By Lt. Col. Matthew Devivo | North Carolina National Guardsmen, (second left to center) Pvt. Anthony Connors, Pfc....... read more read more Photo By Lt. Col. Matthew Devivo | North Carolina National Guardsmen, (second left to center) Pvt. Anthony Connors, Pfc. Kyle Turner, Staff Sgt. Jamie Huffstetler, Chief Warrant 2 Eric Hill graduated from the Gas Distribution Foreman Veteran Training program, an initiative of the North Carolina National Guard Education and Employment Center (NCNG EEC). Graduates stand with InfraSource Training Coordinator Kermit Brown (far left), InfraSource Military Recruiting Director Josh Bieler (second from right), NCNG EEC Career Skills Program Manager Staff Sgt. Robert Benson (far right) on Friday, March 19, 2017 at the Fayetteville Technical Community College. (Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education and Employment Center) see less | View Image Page

Four North Carolina Army National Guardsmen graduated from the Gas Distribution Foreman Veteran Training program, an initiative of the North Carolina National Guard Education and Employment Center (NCNG EEC), Friday, March 19, 2017, at Fayetteville Technical Community College.



“Students are not paid while in the 10-week program, but prior to starting, they sign a contract promising employment upon graduation,” said Staff Sgt. Robert Benson, a NCNG EEC advisor.



InfraSource, an Aquanta Service Company, along with the NCNG EEC developed a this veterans training program to bring service members into the gas distribution industry. The program graduated 10 new foreman with four of them being current North Carolina Guardsmen ranging in rank from a Pfc. to a Chief Warrant Officer 2.



Service members who graduate from the Foreman Veteran Training program are certified by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and receive certifications in CPR/First Aid and pipe fusion operations with job opportunities in Virginia, Washington D.C. or Charlotte.



Chief Warrant Officer 2 Eric Hill had been unemployed since October of 2016 due to Hurricane Matthew.



“I really appreciated taking this class and having a job afterwards is the best part!” said Hill. “I also love that I now have my CDLs because of this class.”



Graduates from the Gas Distribution Foreman Veteran Training program receive a benefits package that includes medical, dental, tools, paid time off and a starting salary of $20 per hour. All 10 graduates are now working in the gas distribution field.