(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Naval Hospital Pensacola awarded hospital accreditation

    Naval Hospital Pensacola awarded hospital accreditation

    Photo By Jason Bortz | Capt. Sarah Martin, commanding officer, Naval Hospital Pensacola, and Capt. Michelle...... read more read more

    UNITED STATES

    04.17.2017

    Story by Jason Bortz 

    Naval Hospital Pensacola

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) announced today it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.

    NHP underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey in January. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

    The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.

    “Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend Naval Hospital Pensacola for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”

    “Naval Hospital Pensacola is honored to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Capt. Sarah Martin, commanding officer, NHP. “Our staff at NHP continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients we are privileged to care for every day.”

    The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.

    For more information on NHP, please visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/pcola/Pages/home.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola .

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2017
    Date Posted: 04.17.2017 11:10
    Story ID: 230564
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Hospital Pensacola awarded hospital accreditation, by Jason Bortz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Naval Hospital Pensacola
    NHP

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT