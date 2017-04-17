Naval Hospital Pensacola awarded hospital accreditation

Photo By Jason Bortz | Capt. Sarah Martin, commanding officer, Naval Hospital Pensacola, and Capt. Michelle...... read more read more Photo By Jason Bortz | Capt. Sarah Martin, commanding officer, Naval Hospital Pensacola, and Capt. Michelle McKenzie, special assistant, Quality Management, NHP, proudly pose with a Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation certificate from The Joint Commission that NHP earned this year. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care. see less | View Image Page

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP) announced today it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards. The Gold Seal of Approval® is a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to providing safe and effective patient care.



NHP underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite survey in January. During the review, a team of Joint Commission expert surveyors evaluated compliance with hospital standards related to several areas, including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership and medication management. Surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.



The Joint Commission has accredited hospitals for more than 60 years. More than 4,000 general, children’s, long-term acute, psychiatric, rehabilitation and specialty hospitals currently maintain accreditation from The Joint Commission, awarded for a three-year period. In addition, approximately 360 critical access hospitals maintain accreditation through a separate program.



“Joint Commission accreditation provides hospitals with the processes needed to improve in a variety of areas from the enhancement of staff education to the improvement of daily business operations,” said Mark G. Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Division of Accreditation and Certification Operations, The Joint Commission. “In addition, our accreditation helps hospitals enhance their risk management and risk reduction strategies. We commend Naval Hospital Pensacola for its efforts to become a quality improvement organization.”



“Naval Hospital Pensacola is honored to receive accreditation from The Joint Commission, the premier health care quality improvement and accrediting body in the nation,” added Capt. Sarah Martin, commanding officer, NHP. “Our staff at NHP continue to work together to develop and implement approaches that have the potential to improve care for the patients we are privileged to care for every day.”



The Joint Commission’s hospital standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. The standards are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help hospitals measure, assess and improve performance.



For more information on NHP, please visit www.med.navy.mil/sites/pcola/Pages/home.aspx or https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola .