The Single Marine Program’s 3rd Annual Days of Service finale is scheduled to kick off April 21, 2017, at 10 a.m. on the parade field at Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, Japan.

“The Days of Service is a way for service members to get involved and make a difference within our community,” said Sgt. Maj. Christopher J. Garza, sergeant major of MCAS Iwakuni. “This is the (program’s) largest annual volunteer event, and we want to recognize and thank the service members for their volunteer service.”

Each day of the week, volunteer service members will spend time supporting the community by visiting a local Iwakuni nursing home, cutting and sorting coupons, teaching and playing chess with local Japanese students, and cleaning and walking dogs at the base kennel.

The culminating event is a clean-up day dedicated to bring all the volunteers together to recognize and celebrate their contribution to the community. After the clean-up, there will be a cookout at Penny Lake. Participating volunteers will be given an SMP T-shirt and a letter of appreciation for their time.

SMP is looking for 30 volunteers from each command for a total of 300 volunteers to assist with the clean-up effort. There are approximately 251 volunteer spots available as of April 17. All service members are welcome to sign up after getting approval from their command.

Sign-ups are at the Hornet’s Nest and Marine Lounge where individuals can speak with a representative directly. For more information, contact SMP at 253-5368 or 3585.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2017 Date Posted: 04.17.2017 05:38 Story ID: 230534 Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Single Marine Program seeks participants for volunteer day celebration, by PFC Stephen Campbell, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.