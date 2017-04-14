Marines, sailors, airmen, soldiers compete to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month

Photo By Sgt. Jessica Collins | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Marines race to piece together a puzzle during the...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Jessica Collins | CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Marines race to piece together a puzzle during the Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Field meet April 14 aboard Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan. The puzzle depicted the Department of Defense’s definition of sexual assault: “Sexual Assault is defined as intentional sexual contact, characterized by use of force, physical threat or abuse of authority or when the victim does not or cannot consent.” Service members from the United States Marine Corps, Army, Navy and Air Force competed in field meet to raise awareness SAPR month. Service members competed in numerous events including a relay race, tire flip and tug-of-war. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Jessica Collins) see less | View Image Page

CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Service members participated in the annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Field meet April 14 aboard Camp Foster.

Teams from each branch competed in the field meet to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.

“The field meet provides an opportunity for all services to come together and build comradery,” said Marine Staff Sgt. John Rudolf, a uniformed victim advocate with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.

Rudolf hopes events like this will help create a dialogue about ending sexual assault in the military.

“Sexual assault can happen to anyone, anywhere,” said Rudolf. “All of us have a role to play in ending sexual violence. It doesn't matter what branch of service we come from, we are all brother and sisters in arms and have a duty to protect each other.”