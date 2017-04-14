CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, Japan— Service members participated in the annual Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Field meet April 14 aboard Camp Foster.
Teams from each branch competed in the field meet to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention month.
“The field meet provides an opportunity for all services to come together and build comradery,” said Marine Staff Sgt. John Rudolf, a uniformed victim advocate with Headquarters and Support Battalion, Marine Corps Installations Pacific-Marine Corps Base Camp Butler, Japan.
Rudolf hopes events like this will help create a dialogue about ending sexual assault in the military.
“Sexual assault can happen to anyone, anywhere,” said Rudolf. “All of us have a role to play in ending sexual violence. It doesn't matter what branch of service we come from, we are all brother and sisters in arms and have a duty to protect each other.”
This work, Marines, sailors, airmen, soldiers compete to raise awareness during Sexual Assault Awareness, Prevention month, by Sgt Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
