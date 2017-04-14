(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    389th Fighter Squadron returns to Mountain Home

    MOUNTAIN HOME AIR FORCE BASE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Citiyah Burton, Airman 1st Class Trevor Gordnier and Tech. Sgt. Samuel Morse

    366th Fighter Wing

    389th Fighter Squadron airmen returned to Mountain Home AFB after deploying to Southwest Asia for six months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The squadron dropped a record-breaking 5000 plus bombs and there were no tasked sorties missed.

