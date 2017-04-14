389th Fighter Squadron returns to Mountain Home

389th Fighter Squadron airmen returned to Mountain Home AFB after deploying to Southwest Asia for six months in support of Operation Inherent Resolve. The squadron dropped a record-breaking 5000 plus bombs and there were no tasked sorties missed.

