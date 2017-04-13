(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    20th FW recognizes volunteers

    20th FW recognizes volunteers

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves | U.S. Air Force Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, center, stands with

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Kathryn Reaves 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 20th Force Support Squadron Airman and Family Readiness Center hosted an annual volunteer appreciation breakfast at the Carolina Skies Club and Conference Center, April 13.

    The breakfast recognized Team Shaw members’ contributions to the community in the past 12 months.

    During the event, Jane Allen, 20th Mission Support Group installation support deputy director, expressed her thanks to volunteers for what they do by sharing not only their time, but also their resources to feed others, run programs, mentor and much more.

    According to the Corporation for National and Community Service, the estimated value of volunteer time is more than $23 per hour. Using this metric, Allen said the time volunteers have given in the last year is worth approximately $5 million.

    Some of the aspects of volunteerism can be unparalleled, such as influencing youth by providing mentorship or being a role model. Nicole Hanson, 20th Force Support Squadron CDC office automation clerk, said some individuals donate time by reading books to Child Development Center classes.

    Because these individuals donate their own time, organizations that rely solely on volunteers, such as Shaw’s Attic, can continue helping families and offering services that bring people together.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 20th FW recognizes volunteers, by A1C Kathryn Reaves, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

