Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp closed this week

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 13, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp on the Cumberland River in Carthage, Tenn., is closed this week, Feb. 13-17, 2016, for scheduled maintenance and upgrades.



Based on weather conditions and work progress, the ramp may reopen prior to Friday, Feb. 17. For additional information, please contact Park Ranger Kenny Claywell at the Cordell Hull Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.



