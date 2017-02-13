(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp closed this week

    Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp closed this week

    Photo By Ashley Webster | The Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp on the Cumberland River in Carthage,

    NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Story by Ashley Webster 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Nashville District

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Feb. 13, 2017) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District announces the Cordell Hull Dam tailwater launching ramp on the Cumberland River in Carthage, Tenn., is closed this week, Feb. 13-17, 2016, for scheduled maintenance and upgrades.

    Based on weather conditions and work progress, the ramp may reopen prior to Friday, Feb. 17. For additional information, please contact Park Ranger Kenny Claywell at the Cordell Hull Lake Natural Resource Manager’s Office at 615-735-1034.

    For more information about the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Nashville District, visit the district’s website at www.lrn.usace.army.mil, on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/nashvillecorps or Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/nashvillecorps. Information can also be found on the Cordell Hull Lake Facebook page at http://www.facebook.com/cordellhulllake.

