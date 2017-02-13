USACE Galveston District to host Stakeholder Partnering Forum

GALVESTON, Texas (Feb. 13, 2017) – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Galveston District will host a one-day Stakeholder Partnering Forum Feb. 22, 2017, from 10 a.m. to 3:15 p.m., to address USACE policy, programs, authorities and business process developments. James Dalton, USACE director of Civil Works, will provide the keynote address.



“This forum provides us with an opportunity to meet with non-federal sponsors, customers and agency partners to collaborate and gather feedback that will help us make better informed decisions as we work together on shared efforts for assessing and improving integrated watershed management as well as examine current challenges along the Texas coast,” said Col. Lars Zetterstrom, USACE Galveston District commander. “Plenary sessions will provide the latest information about our programs, projects and business processes. Early bird special topic concurrently-running seminars will be offered on emerging tools for improving stakeholder and team analyses, communications, interactions and decision support.”



This event’s theme is: "Strengthen the Foundation, Deliver the Program, and Achieve the Vision," consistent with the philosophy of Lt. Gen. Todd Semonite, USACE Chief of Engineers. According to Zetterstrom, the forum will identify opportunities to better synchronize and integrate the district’s support of stakeholder commitments and emerging interests in Texas on America’s Energy Coast. Sessions regarding the ongoing Texas coast mega study as well as navigation, flood risk management and ecosystem restoration business lines will be discussed.



“Our Stakeholder Partnering Forum provides an important opportunity for agencies to foster effective working relationships and better understand the unique programs, processes and capabilities of the USACE Galveston District in order to improve coordination that will facilitate and expedite the navigational safety and efficiency of Texas Ports and Waterways, an economic engine for the state and nation,” said Dr. Edmond Russo, USACE Galveston District’s deputy district engineer for programs and project management. “The partnering forum will provide an excellent venue to interface with our customers face to face to address their interests, issues, and concerns and to provide an explanation on how policies and authorities support management of customer priorities in studies, new work construction and the operations and maintenance programs.”



The event registration form is downloadable from the event website listed below. Registration is encouraged before Feb. 17, 2017. Registration in person Feb. 22, 2017, will be open for the main event from 9-10 a.m., coupled with a networking coffee social that will include a partnered study/project exhibit. Professional Development Hours will be offered for participation in event presentation sessions.



Additional resources are posted online at:

• USACE, Stakeholder Partnering Forums: http://www.swg.usace.army.mil/About/Partners/StakeholderPartneringForum.aspx

• USACE, Engineering with Nature: http://el.erdc.usace.army.mil/ewn/

• USACE, Regional Sediment Management: http://rsm.usace.army.mil/



Non-federal sponsors and agency representatives are encouraged to contact Dr. Russo at Edmond.J.Russo@usace.army.mil for additional information and to sign up to attend this forum.



The USACE Galveston District was established in 1880 as the first engineer district in Texas to oversee river and harbor improvements. The district is directly responsible for maintaining more than 1,000 miles of channel, including 250 miles of deep draft and 750 miles of shallow draft as well as the Colorado River Locks and Brazos River Floodgates. Its main missions include navigation, ecosystem restoration, emergency management, flood risk management and regulatory oversight. The Corps also supports a robust Regulatory Program that interacts with the local community through a variety of public outreach opportunities.



