5 CES Smart Team: fixing issues before they arise

In an effort to reduce work orders and conduct preventative maintenance, a new 5th Civil Engineer Squadron “Smart Team” has been created at Minot Air Force Base.



The CE Smart Team aims to tackle electrical, plumbing, structural, heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration concerns before they arise.



In November of last year, during a transition to a new work order system, Lt. Col. Bill Frost, 5th CES commander, recognized many old work orders had not been finished.



“He took the initiative to create the smart team to finally get work orders completed,” said Airman 1st Class Nicholas Kent, 5th CES electrical systems journeyman.



Since the end of last year, the smart team has been working to finish every work order – starting in the PRIDE building.



“We are assigned one building at a time,” said Airman Basic Brock Shriver, 5th CES structural journeyman. “Other Airmen in CE are pulled aside to complete bigger projects, so our primary job right now is to complete these work orders and scan the building to prevent any future issues.”



The CE Smart Team is comprised of several Airmen from different sections within the squadron.



Kent and Shriver work alongside Senior Airman Woodrow Young, 5th CES structural journeyman, Senior Airman Anthony Ward, water fuel systems journeyman and their team lead, Tech. Sgt. Brandon Lane, 5th CES metal shop NCO-in-charge.



“We are a multi-craft team,” said Shriver. “We learn other skills that help us become well-rounded Airmen.”



Thus far, the team has fixed 250 ceiling tiles, replaced three bathroom sinks, 138 light bulbs and completed 15 heating, ventilation and air conditioning preventative maintenance items.



“Improving these small tasks seems tedious, but it will greatly improve the quality of life on base,” said Ward.



From faucets and outlet covers, to drywall and a diaper changing station, the five-man CE Smart Team has worked to improve quality of life on base one work order at a time.



To place a work order on your building call the 5th CES customer service at 701-723-7307.

