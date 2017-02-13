Looking for your new copy of the Southern Flyer?

Photo By Bradley Clark | The 908th Airlift Wing is moving the Southern Flyer from a monthly publication to a...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | The 908th Airlift Wing is moving the Southern Flyer from a monthly publication to a quarterly publication. To fill the gap between publications, the 908th's Airmen, Alumni, and their Families will be able to get all their news from the wing's digital sites. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Bradley J. Clark) (This image was created by making a collage of multiple images.) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing has made some changes to the way our Airmen, Alumni, and their Families get their news.



As we told you back in the December issue of the Southern Flyer, due to tight budgets, the Southern Flyer will now be a quarterly publication with the next issue to be expected in April 2017.



To keep information flowing in a timely fashion, we’ll be using the official website, and Facebook pages to keep you up to date with the latest 908th news.



Every unit inside of the Department of Defense has the ability to use the Defense Video & Imagery Distribution System, DVIDS for short, which is the DoD equivalent to The Associated Press or Reuters wire services. By “subscribing” to the 908th Airlift Wing unit page and/or the pages of the members of the public affairs staff, you will be able to get real time notifications of when news articles, photos, and videos are released by the public affairs office.



Another asset that the 908th uses is our official U.S. Air Force website. There you can find all of our latest news and photos, along with other facts about the unit such as biographies on our current senior leaders and ways to contact us. You will also find links to various units in the Maxwell-Gunter area along with links to our higher headquarters at the Air Force Reserve Command.



From the official website you will see links to our social media sites, which feature the social networking sites Facebook and Twitter. The unit’s Twitter feed and Facebook pages are modern, easy, and convenient ways to stay in touch and up to date with what’s happening in the wing while you are on the go or away from a computer.



While the shift from a monthly publication to a quarterly one will take some time to adjust to, have no fear as the staff of the 908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs Office is still committed to sharing the story of this amazing unit with all of you and your families.



Links to our sites:

http://www.908aw.afrc.af.mil/

https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/908AW/

https://www.facebook.com/908AW/