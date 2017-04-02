(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    US Consulate General hosts 11th annual Friendship Basketball Tournament aboard Camp Foster

    A Kadena High School player plays defense as an Urasoe High School player throws the

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Story by Pfc. Danielle Prentice 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    The U.S. Consulate General, Naha, Okinawa, sponsored the 11th annual Friendship Basketball Tournament Feb. 4 aboard Camp Foster.
    High school teams from the local and military communities on Okinawa attended the tournament, coming together to play friendly games of basketball.
    “The most important thing this weekend, win or lose, is friendship and sportsmanship,” said Frederick Bales, tournament director, during his opening remarks. “We know that we’ll see that from all the teams.”
    Overcoming their differences, the student athletes were able to come together and compete in a sport that they all understand and have fun playing.
    "The language and culture barriers make it difficult for us to get to know one another as much as we’d like to,” said Col. William L. DePue, the Camp Foster camp commander. “I think sports are a great way to break down those barriers and create a lasting friendship.”
    Even though the games were highly competitive, the student athletes were still able to build friendships.
    “You are the most important people here this weekend,” said Bales to the student athletes competing in the tournament. “We’re here because of you. We’re so glad to be here with you and we’re anxious to watch you compete as you always do with such great style.”
    Teams from Futenma and Kitanakagusuku won the female and male tournaments respectively.
    “The lessons you learn in hard work, sportsmanship, determination and grit are lessons that are going to pay dividends for the rest of your life,” said Depue, closing his opening remarks to the student athletes.

