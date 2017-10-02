JRM Religious Ministry Team Sharpen Skills aboard Frank Cable

“We were delighted to have U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Patrick “Pat” McCain, the Pacific Air Forces command chaplain, with us yesterday, and for our sister services to see first-hand the ministry onboard a U.S. Navy ship,” said Cmdr. Timothy R. Moore, region chaplain for JRM.



The JRM Religious Ministry Team’s mission is to provide religious ministry, facilitate spiritual support for all faith groups and care for personnel and dependents throughout the region. JRM is responsible for providing the training to members every month.



The training included a tour of the Frank Cable, an hour of training and lunch aboard the ship.



“Trainings are specifically focused in sharpening the team’s skills to provide the best possible support to our service members, civilian workforce and their families,” said Moore.



The event concluded with a tour aboard the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 772).



“The tour onboard USS Key West was an added bonus as many Navy Chaplains and Religious Program Specialists have never had the opportunity to visit an operational submarine command,” said Moore. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our Army and Air Force Religious Ministry Team professionals.”



A total of 26 personnel are involved in the monthly training sessions. The JRM team is comprised of DOD chaplains, Religious Program Specialists and Chaplain Assistants from the Navy, Air Force, Army Reserve, USN Hospital, Guam National Guard and Air National Guard commands on Guam.



Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. For more information on Frank Cable, find us on Facebook at USS Frank Cable (AS 40), or http://www.csp.navy.mil/frankcable

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.12.2017 22:38 Story ID: 223344 Location: GU Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JRM Religious Ministry Team Sharpen Skills aboard Frank Cable, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.