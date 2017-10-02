(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    JRM Religious Ministry Team Sharpen Skills aboard Frank Cable

    GUAM

    02.10.2017

    Courtesy Story

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    “We were delighted to have U.S. Air Force Col. Steven Patrick “Pat” McCain, the Pacific Air Forces command chaplain, with us yesterday, and for our sister services to see first-hand the ministry onboard a U.S. Navy ship,” said Cmdr. Timothy R. Moore, region chaplain for JRM.

    The JRM Religious Ministry Team’s mission is to provide religious ministry, facilitate spiritual support for all faith groups and care for personnel and dependents throughout the region. JRM is responsible for providing the training to members every month.

    The training included a tour of the Frank Cable, an hour of training and lunch aboard the ship.

    “Trainings are specifically focused in sharpening the team’s skills to provide the best possible support to our service members, civilian workforce and their families,” said Moore.

    The event concluded with a tour aboard the Los Angeles-class fast attack submarine USS Key West (SSN 772).

    “The tour onboard USS Key West was an added bonus as many Navy Chaplains and Religious Program Specialists have never had the opportunity to visit an operational submarine command,” said Moore. “This was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our Army and Air Force Religious Ministry Team professionals.”

    A total of 26 personnel are involved in the monthly training sessions. The JRM team is comprised of DOD chaplains, Religious Program Specialists and Chaplain Assistants from the Navy, Air Force, Army Reserve, USN Hospital, Guam National Guard and Air National Guard commands on Guam.

    Frank Cable is one of two forward-deployed submarine tenders and is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to conduct maintenance and support of deployed U.S. naval force submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. For more information on Frank Cable, find us on Facebook at USS Frank Cable (AS 40), or http://www.csp.navy.mil/frankcable

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.12.2017 22:38
    Story ID: 223344
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JRM Religious Ministry Team Sharpen Skills aboard Frank Cable, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Repair
    Guam
    Cable
    AS 40
    7th Fleet
    Pacific
    MSC
    Navy
    Military Sealift Command
    Submarine
    U.S. Navy
    USS Frank Cable
    Sub Tender
    Civilian Mariners
    SUBPAC
    SUBGRU 7

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT