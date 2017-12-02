122nd Fighter Wing Recognizes Excellence

FORT WAYNE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Ind. – The Outstanding Airmen of the Year annual awards ceremony allows a platform to acknowledge military members, groups and volunteers who have exhibited excellence in their roles around base throughout the year. The 2016 ceremony, commenced here on December 3, 2016, showcased the presentation of eight award recipients. The year composed of the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show, numerous unit deployments, community engagements and new aircraft at Heritage Park among many other events and activities.



The Airman of the Year Award recipient was Airman 1st Class Alexis R. Fry, Financial Services Technician from the 122nd Comptroller Flight. Fry assisted with processing entitlements for over 3,300 Active Duty orders using 21,752 days and 40,000 Inactive periods. Additionally, since taking over her assigned program, outstanding travel payments were cut by 30% and monthly base obligations were reduced by $20,000.



The Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Award recipient was Tech. Sgt. Danielle N. Gray, Operations Intelligence Craftsman from the 122nd Operations Support Squadron. Gray has consistently been recognized for excellence at formal schools and deployments and was one of three members coined by the Wing Commander for excellence when leading the Intelligence team during the recent Operation SNOWBIRD exercise in Tucson, AZ. Furthermore, Gray was handpicked by a United States Air Force weapons school to teach at the Advanced Enlisted Mission Planning Course where she honed her skills as an instructor and evaluator.



The Senior Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year Award recipient was Senior Master Sgt. Kyle D. Hoopingarner, NCOIC of Traffic Management from 122nd Logistics Readiness Squadron. Hoopingarner, a valued and well-respected leader, ensured air superiority through supply by overseeing the receipt of over 10,000 inbound shipments with a nearly flawless 99.5% accuracy. Also, Hoopingarner was hand selected to attend the Leadership Challenge Program at the state level and a key member of the 2016 Fort Wayne Air Show Planning Committee providing critical support by organizing transportation requirements with five school corporations, three rental car dealers and two golf cart companies.



The First Sergeant of the Year Award recipient was Master Sgt. Alec P. Cawlfield, 1st Sgt. from the 122nd Maintenance Group. Cawlfield serves as the principal advisor to the commander on all issues related to the enlisted force and responsible for over 250 Airmen while assisting with 150 additional maintenance members. Additionally, Cawlfield served multiple positions on the NCO Academy Graduates Association Board of Directors seeing a 400% increase in in-resident graduates and was accepted into the exclusive Organizational Leadership and Supervision Masters program at Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne.



The Company Grade Officer of the Year Award recipient was Capt. Daniel J. Parker, Assistant Chief of Operations Scheduling from the 163rd Fighter Squadron. Parker is recognized as an inspirational leader with monumental talent and the “cornerstone” of the Operations Group with unsurpassed excellence earning Distinguished Graduate at Squadron Officer School ranked 11 of 530. Also, Parker has been instrumental to the success of the squadron’s annual Operation SNOWBIRD training deployment and was upgraded to Two-Ship Flight Lead prior to achieving the Air Combat Command minimum hour requirement.



The Wing Commander Command Chief Trophy recipient was Tech. Sgt. Anthony R. Girod, Fuels Storage NCOIC from the 122nd LRS. Girod, a 16-year member of the squadron has led his Airmen in issuing over 2.3 million gallons of Jet A fuel to home-station aircraft and managed the area’s largest expeditionary fuel storage system of 7.8 million gallons in aviation fuel that supported 4,500 sorties for nine Aircraft Maintenance Units. Furthermore, Girod developed a laser device that has eradicated out-of-tolerance losses during the inventorying of fuel bladders while deployed to Al Dhafra Air Base, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates allowing the 380th Fuels Management Flight to achieve its first in tolerance gain in the unit's history.



The Blacksnake Team Award recipient was awarded to Deployment and Distribution Flight from the 122nd LRS. The members are Capt. Alana Minx, 1st Lt. Jordan Ash, Chief Master Sgt. Eddie York, Senior Master Sgt. Kyle Hoopingarner, Master Sgt. Scott Krieg, Master Sgt. Burnell Rau, Master Sgt. Nichole Gonser, Tech. Sgt. Ashley Reece, Tech. Sgt. Henry Hatfield, Tech. Sgt. Gregory Addison, Tech. Sgt. Thomas Kirk, Staff Sgt. James Taulbee, Staff Sgt. Manuel Alba, Staff Sgt. Demarcus Benson, Staff Sgt. Charles Parrish, Staff Sgt. Eric Bocanegra, Staff Sgt. James Boudrot, Staff Sgt. Travis Rowe, Staff Sgt. Richard Gonser, Staff Sgt. John Gayle, Senior Airman Evan Smith, Senior Airman Trent Riddle, and Senior Airman Travis Hunt. The 122LRS was responsible for spearheading the inaugural international Operation Atlantic Resolve in Slovakia



Lastly, the Volunteer of the Year Award recipient was Amanda M. Richman.



“Thank you to each and every airman for the job you do, your sense of mission, your dedication and your service,” said Col. Patrick R. Renwick, Commander of the 122nd Fighter Wing. “We continue to posture ourselves for the next generation of fighter aircraft. We do that best by continuing to do the mission better than anyone else to prove that we have what it takes!”

