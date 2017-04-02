Transfer of Authority ceremony held for 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment

The 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, Task Force Tiger, transferred authority for force protection in the Bagram Ground Defense Area to the 1st Battalion, 36th Infantry Regiment, Task Force Spartan, during a Feb. 4 ceremony at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.



Maj. Gen. John C. Thomson III, commanding general of Bagram Airfield, presided over the transfer of authority ceremony.



“While the faces and unit patches may be different, I know that the shared commitment to excellence with our Afghan partners will remain the same,” said Thomson .



During the ceremony, Lt. Col. Jason Davis, commander of the 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment and Command Sergeant Major Robert Preusser cased their colors. Lt. Col. Stephen Phillips, commander of the 1-36 Inf. Regiment, and Command Sergeant Major Derrick Garner uncased their colors, signifying the transfer of authority. This act marked the 1-36 Inf. Regiment’s arrival and assumption of a leadership role in support of the Resolute Support Mission.



“You have the commitment that Task Force Spartan will continue the same service to you and to this cause. While language and culture separates us, a shared determination to secure this country strengthens and binds us as one,” said Phillips.



He added that the task force is committed and looking forward to the next nine months.



The team knew in the first few weeks how important much TF Tiger was and the impact they had on Bagram Airfield and the surrounding communities. TF Spartan is now ready to fill that role.



Soldiers of TF Spartan have already begun building relationships with host nation and coalition partners and have attended various missions throughout the BGDA.



“I have been impressed with all the support to the mission of TF Spartan. We will measure our successes through yours,” Phillips said.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.04.2017 Date Posted: 02.11.2017 10:31 Story ID: 223292 Location: AF Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: KILLEEN, TX, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Transfer of Authority ceremony held for 1st Squadron, 3d Cavalry Regiment, by SFC Eliodoro Molina, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.