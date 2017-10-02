NRSW Tests Emergency Response as part of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 By Mass Communication 3rd Class Anthony N. Hilkowski

SC-CS 17 is large-scale training security operation led by U.S. Fleet Forces that started Jan. 30 and was held nationwide across all Naval Installations over the course of two weeks. The purpose of this evolution was to train, asses and improve responses from both military and civilian authorities in the event of a real world emergency. This year’s exercise was a simulated active shooter scenario that turned into a terrorist attack requiring military personnel to work with outside agencies.



“Often times we work with outside agencies, local law enforcement, Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS), it just depends on the scenario which agencies we work with,” said Jerry Blunck, exercise program manager, NRSW. “This exercise we worked very closely with the FBI and NCIS. They played a huge role in the planning and execution of this year’s exercise.”



As Blunck explained, this training is done every year to ensure all members stay proficient.



“Training and rehearsing these scenarios allow us to see what we can improve on as well as what we have improved on from the last exercise.”



This exercise required feedback from all participants to understand lessons learned in order to improve the response time and actions of each personnel involved.



“I think we have done well with handling everything that has been thrown at us,” Blunk said. “Communication is about the only thing we can improve on, but we can always improve on the communications aspect during any exercise we do,” said Blunck. “We just have to continue to train regularly and with different types of scenarios, that way we can figure out what areas we need to work on so we can be proficient in those areas as well as stay proficient in the areas we already are.”

