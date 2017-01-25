703rd maintains Baler Focus

Photo By Spc. Joshua Petke | Soldiers of Bravo Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Petke | Soldiers of Bravo Company, 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, strap a Soldier to a litter during medical training, January 26, 2017 at Fort Stewart, Ga. The battalion supported 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd IBCT, with on-call recovery, medical evacuation, and logistical distribution during training exercise Baler Focus, January 25 - 27. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Petke/released) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers of 703rd Brigade Support Battalion, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conducted Forward Logistics Element (FLE) operations in support of 2nd IBCT field training exercises Jan. 25 - 27 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.



Soldiers of 703rd established the FLE to prolong the endurance and fighting capability of 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd IBCT during Baler Focus. Baler Focus is a training event designed to test and strengthen the battalion’s readiness.



“The tailorable size of the FLE and its high maneuverability make it perfect as a temporary headquarters,” said Capt. Leslie McBride, deputy support operations officer, 703rd BSB.



“It is a way to help the support battalion commander [703rd BSB] select suitable locations for the next brigade support area (BSA) while ensuring continuity of support to the maneuver units,” McBride continued.



FLEs are smaller configurations than BSAs in regards to man-power and surface area. During one battalions exercise, the use of a FLE is needed in place of a BSA. During Baler Focus the FLE provided necessary logistical functions to sustain 3-7 Inf.



Soldiers refined their tactical, medical and mechanical skills during this training exercise with simulated and real-life scenarios. Leaders reacted to unforeseen challenges and exercised their ability to make quick decisions.



“We were forced to relocate to an alternate site and had to make this call on the fly, just as we would in a combat environment,” said McBride.



McBride added, FLE operations may move from place to place in 90 minutes or less to ensure survivability and agility in combat.



A few days prior, heavy storms rolled through the Coastal Georgia area. Rainfall caused flooding and deep mud, which made movement difficult.



“The weather was our biggest obstacle during this operation,” said McBride. “We conducted reconnaissance of several areas prior to this exercise and settled on two locations that best supported our plans for the FLE over the course of the operation.”



Despite complications, 703rd maintained optimal operational capability to accomplish on-call recovery, medical evacuation and logistical distribution.



“Logistics should not hinder operations and we should be self-sustaining as much as possible,” said McBride “The FLE concept allows the brigade commander the option of maneuvering his brigade support area forward without sacrificing support to his warfighters, which gives him the range of options he needs to fight and win in decisive action.”



