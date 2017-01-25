Cottonbalers improve readiness through LFX, STX

FORT STEWART, Ga - Soldiers of 3rd Battalion, 7th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division conducted their battalion field training exercise, Baler Focus Jan. 23 - 31 at Fort Stewart, Georgia.





Baler Focus is a training event which strengthens Soldier’s tactical readiness and combats skills through live-fire exercises (LFX) and situational training exercises (STX).





With new Soldiers rotating through the ranks of the Cottonbalers, this exercise taught them to operate as a company in a combat environment.





“With the turnover of Soldiers we have, and having the multiple training events that we do at Baler Focus, I think this exercise really benefits the Soldiers,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Davenport, command sergeant major of 3-7 Inf. “ It helps the senior leaders identify things that can be worked on throughout the workday and during designated training times.”





Identifying shortcomings allows battalion leadership to tailor training to those needs and strengthen the organization's readiness.





The STX lane had multiple objectives spread over a 36-hour continuous dismounted operation.





Following the STX lane, Soldiers were put to the test with a LFX that included multiple objectives in close proximity, which included an obstacle breach, guard tower, bunker and target building.





“Anytime you're out here as a platoon or squad-sized element while maneuvering with live rounds, it’s excellent training,” said Staff Sgt. Raymond Rinaldi, a platoon sergeant from A Co., 3-7 Inf.





Soldiers sharpened valuable skills during these exercises, enabling the battalion to gain strength by training to engage the enemy over extended periods of time.





The battalion also proved their skill in coordinating with units supporting their efforts.





Engineers from 9th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd IBCT attached to the infantry companies used explosives to breach fixed and wire obstacles. Mortarmen of 3-7 Inf. fired 120mm, 80mm and 60mm mortar rounds to cover the Soldier’s approach to the objective. Forward observers of 1st Battalion, 9th Field Artillery Regiment 3rd Infantry Division Artillery guided indirect fire power. 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade provided assets for air assault missions and air fire support.





“The communication went well with the supporting units,” said Capt. Brandon Harley, plans officer for 3-7 Inf., in regards to the battalion’s combat multipliers. “We were able to get all the supplies and support we needed.”





“I think that overall, the battalion had a really successful exercise.” said Davenport.

