COMPACAF visits JBER, talks of changing Pacific Theater

Photo By Justin Connaher | U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander,...... read more read more Photo By Justin Connaher | U.S. Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O'Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces (PACAF) commander, right, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Johnson, PACAF command chief, center, interact with Airmen assigned to the 773rd Logistics Readiness Squadron at the Joint Readiness Complex on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, as they toured the base, Feb. 7, 2017. O’Shaughnessy also held an all-call to speak to Airmen about several topics including leadership philosophies, command priorities, and what Airmen can expect from him as well as what he expects from Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo/Justin Connaher) see less | View Image Page

Air Force Gen. Terrence J. O’Shaughnessy, Pacific Air Forces commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Anthony Johnson, PACAF command chief, visited Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Feb. 5 to 7, to thank Airmen for their dedication to the command’s mission, and learn about operations and readiness at the base.

During the visit, the PACAF leaders toured facilities throughout the installation to meet Airmen and get a first-hand look at the broad spectrum of JBER mission sets.

They received briefings on Alaskan Command’s Mission Assurance, Homeland Defense and Civil Support mission sets, and the Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense Command Region. The Air Defense Squadron commander also discussed the unit’s task to surveil, identify and track aircraft in the ANR and to provide tactical battle management of air assets.

O’Shaughnessy explained how the Indo-Asia-Pacific region is undergoing a dynamic shift that drives the importance of operationalizing PACAF to be ready to provide rapid airpower across the theater at a moment’s notice.

“PACAF is first and foremost a warfighting command,” O’Shaughnessy said. “The dynamic change in the region has forced us to be ready to fight at a moment’s notice.”

Furthering the “fight tonight” mentality, O’ Shaughnessy spoke with F-22 Raptor pilots and took part in a simulation that demonstrated the aircraft’s 5th-generation capabilities. He also spoke of the value of bringing the F-35 Lightning II to U.S. Pacific Command, which will further expand allied 5th-generation capabilities in the region.

“We’re excited to bring the F-35 to the theater,” O’Shaughnessy said. “Now it’s not just the U.S. Air Force flying, but also our allies, partners and joint brethren. Flying with our F-22s and fourth generation aircraft, this new fighter will ensure air superiority against potential adversaries for years to come.”

O’Shaughnessy also held an all-call to speak to Airmen about several topics including leadership philosophies, command priorities, and what Airmen can expect from him as well as what he expects from Airmen.

“Our Airmen are by far the most important thing that we as PACAF bring to our combatant commander,” he said. “Our leadership at all levels is what separates us and makes us the best air force on the planet.”

During the all-call, Johnson also emphasized the importance of leadership and innovative ideas.

“We have to lead by example in all areas and take care of each other,” he stressed. “At the end of the day we may spend more time with one another in uniform than we sometimes do with our families in order to complete the mission.”



The general concluded his visit by thanking the Airmen of JBER for their continued hard work and effort to deliver airpower in support of the combatant command.

“I truly want to thank you for what you do and your contributions to the mission,” he said. “You have a huge impact within the area of responsibility and beyond.”