    Photo Essay: 16th CAB Black Hawks soar to Port of Tacoma

    16th CAB Black Hawks soar to Port of Tacoma

    Photo By Capt. Brian Harris | A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Story by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division fly from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Port of Tacoma, Wash., Feb. 2, 2017. Aircraft from 16th CAB were moved to the port to prepare for shipment in support of upcoming missions.

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:40
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
