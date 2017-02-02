JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters assigned to 16th Combat Aviation Brigade, 7th Infantry Division fly from Joint Base Lewis-McChord to Port of Tacoma, Wash., Feb. 2, 2017. Aircraft from 16th CAB were moved to the port to prepare for shipment in support of upcoming missions.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 14:40
|Story ID:
|223227
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Photo Essay: 16th CAB Black Hawks soar to Port of Tacoma, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
