Soldiers discuss challenges in education during Black History Month observance

Beats from a djembe drum, played by Sgt. 1st Class Aboubacar Sissokho, filled the air as Soldiers and guests started to file into the ballroom. The rhythm captured the audience as they quietly took their seats, almost as if in a trance.



It was a fitting way to start the program as Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 69th Armor Regiment hosted a Black History Month observance at Club Stewart Feb. 8, part of the 3rd Infantry Division’s Equal Opportunity program.



The theme of the observance was education in the African American community, stressing that education is important to people of all colors, creeds and religion.



Spc. Jonathon Collins Sr., a supply sergeant with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 3rd Bn, 69th Arm. Reg., was part of a panel of Soldiers who spoke about the crisis in African American education and how we must rededicate ourselves to ensuring all children have access to quality educational opportunities.



“Education is not just a black and white thing, but it is a united educational issue that we all have to face,” said Collins. “Because it's not just black people fail or white people fail, but it’s anybody any student or any person in school that doesn't have the requirements and programs to support the young minds today.”



Collins said there were a number of obstacles he faced growing up in an area that struggled to support their education system.



“Not having a well-stocked library at school, not having enough teachers in school are just some of the things I faced,” said Collins. “It made me better in a way; I was determined to find answers for myself.”



Sgt. 1st Class Michelle Brewington, a platoon sergeant with 3rd Bn., 69th Arm. Reg., said she sees changes already happening and reason for optimism.



“Soldiers are talking about the different races in their classes and the different things they are learning from other ethnic backgrounds and cultural diversity,” said Brewington. “Change is a good thing and the more we learn from each other, the more we can make us a better race.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.09.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 15:36 Story ID: 223222 Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers discuss challenges in education during Black History Month observance, by SPC Ryan Tatum, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.