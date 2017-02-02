Photo Essay: Sunrise at JBLM

Photo By Capt. Brian Harris | A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief prepares the aircraft for a...... read more read more

A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief prepares the aircraft for a training flight at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 2, 2017. The clear skies allowed Mount Rainier to create a beautiful backdrop as the sun rose.