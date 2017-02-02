(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Photo Essay: Sunrise at JBLM

    Sunrise at JBLM

    Photo By Capt. Brian Harris | A U.S. Army UH-60M Black Hawk helicopter crew chief prepares the aircraft for a...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Story by Capt. Brian Harris 

    16th Combat Aviation Brigade

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, Wash. -- U.S. Army AH-64E Apache and UH-60M helicopter pilots and crew chiefs prepare for training flights at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash., Feb. 2, 2017. The clear skies allowed Mount Rainier to create a beautiful backdrop as the sun rose.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 14:00
    Story ID: 223220
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Photo Essay: Sunrise at JBLM, by CPT Brian Harris, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Seattle
    FORSCOM
    USARPAC
    U.S. Army Pacific
    Army Aviation
    National Park Service
    U.S. Army Forces Command
    Mount Rainier
    JBLM
    I Corps
    Joint Base Lewis-McChord
    Pacific Northwest
    Puget Sound
    7th Infantry Division
    USAACE
    16th Combat Aviation Brigade
    16th CAB
    Northwest Guardian
    7th ID
    U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence
    Mount Rainier National Park

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT