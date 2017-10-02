(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IWTC Corry Station Students Restore Local Park

    IW Students Assist with Park Restoration

    Photo By Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson | 170206-N-FI568-030 PENSACOLA, Fla. (Feb. 6, 2017) Students from Information Warfare...... read more read more

    PENSACOLA, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Taylor Jackson 

    Center for Information Warfare Training

    PENSACOLA, Fla. – Fifteen students from Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station wrapped up a volunteer project to help restore Perdido Kids Park in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 9.

    They worked alongside nearly 30 other volunteers and Escambia County Parks and Recreation employees to revitalize the park and install new playground equipment.

    “I’m glad I got the opportunity to help the local kids,” said Seaman Louis Ibarra, a student in the cryptologic technician (networks) “A” school. “I joined the Navy to be able to do something good for others, and knowing that I’m helping the community makes all the hard work worth it.”

    Perdido Kids Park was built in 2005 with help from the Marine detachment that was assigned then to Corry Station. Mark Lively, the project’s manager, expressed his appreciation to the Sailors for their hard work in helping to make the park a safe play area.

    “The Sailors who have come out to support this project have been an amazing help,” said Lively. “We’re on track to get the park reopened soon, and it’s all because of the efforts of our volunteers. We can’t thank them all enough.”

    The students received certificates of appreciation from Escambia County Parks and Recreation for the efforts.

    Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.

    For more news from Center for Information Warfare Training organization, visit http://www.navy.mil/local/cid/, http://www.netc.navy.mil/centers/ciwt/, http://www.facebook.com/NavyCIWT, or http://www.twitter.com/NavyCIWT.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 12:24
    Story ID: 223197
    Location: PENSACOLA, FL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IWTC Corry Station Students Restore Local Park, by PO3 Taylor Jackson, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    comrel
    community relations
    information warfare
    ciwt
    center for information warfare training
    iwtc corry station
    information warfare training command corry station

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT