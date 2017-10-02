IWTC Corry Station Students Restore Local Park

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Fifteen students from Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station wrapped up a volunteer project to help restore Perdido Kids Park in Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 9.



They worked alongside nearly 30 other volunteers and Escambia County Parks and Recreation employees to revitalize the park and install new playground equipment.



“I’m glad I got the opportunity to help the local kids,” said Seaman Louis Ibarra, a student in the cryptologic technician (networks) “A” school. “I joined the Navy to be able to do something good for others, and knowing that I’m helping the community makes all the hard work worth it.”



Perdido Kids Park was built in 2005 with help from the Marine detachment that was assigned then to Corry Station. Mark Lively, the project’s manager, expressed his appreciation to the Sailors for their hard work in helping to make the park a safe play area.



“The Sailors who have come out to support this project have been an amazing help,” said Lively. “We’re on track to get the park reopened soon, and it’s all because of the efforts of our volunteers. We can’t thank them all enough.”



The students received certificates of appreciation from Escambia County Parks and Recreation for the efforts.



Information Warfare Training Command Corry Station, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



