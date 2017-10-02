Realistic Training Prepares NSA Washington During Solid Curtain /Citadel Shield

Washington (NNS) -- As part of U.S. Fleet Forces Command’s annual Navy-wide Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield 2017 (SC-CS 17) exercise, Naval Support Activity Washington (NSAW) conducted an active shooter drill at Naval Support Facility – Carderock, home of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) – Carderock Division, on 2 February.



SC-CS 17 is an anti-terrorism/force protection exercise conducted across all Navy installations within the continental U.S. The drill, like many others being run during the two-week exercise, Jan. 30 through Feb. 10, 2017, provided an opportunity for the installation, its tenant command partner and other supporting entities to practice critical contingency procedures and capture lessons learned.



“Drills such as this help ensure our Naval Security Force (NSF) and all stakeholders are prepared to respond effectively, as an integrated team, if needed through valuable procedural repetition,” said Capt. Jeff Draeger, NSAW Commanding Officer.



At approximately 1:30 p.m. a simulated “active shooter” entered the building designated for the drill and moved swiftly down the hallways. In the scenario, the threat role player used a prop weapon, to simulate fatally injuring one victim and then entering a conference room to “shoot,” injuring two more victims. The shooter then paced back and forth until he saw the first responders from the windows. The first responders, a team of military and civilian police officers from the NSAW NSF, entered the building from two separate entrances, converging on the suspect in the lobby. The shooter was neutralized with simulated shots by NSAW NSF members, handcuffed and thoroughly searched while the other police officers tended to the victims and made sure the building was clear of any other threats.



The police officers also discovered that the shooter’s vehicle was parked outside and proceeded to search, discovering a suspicious package in the vehicle’s trunk. Two military NSF members identified the package and reported it for further evaluation. Members of the NSWC Carderock Security team and Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS) were on scene, contributing to the overall training scenario. “For the installation team, force protection is our number one mission, 24/7/365. The great benefit of Solid Curtain-Citadel Shield is that it draws everyone's focus to the mission. It provides a great opportunity for our folks to interact more directly with those they protect and build the relationships that will help us succeed in a crisis," said Cmdr. John Liddle, NSAW Executive Officer.



Following the exercise, NSF members and the NSAW training team huddled to do an initial “hot wash” assessment of the drill, discuss lessons learned and ask questions regarding best practices and alternative courses of action.



"SC-CS17 is a great force protection exercise to validate pre-planned responses, emergency action plans, communications, command and control,” said Lt. Dan Topper, NSAW Security Officer. “The force protection condition changes and intelligence injects make this realistic for testing the capabilities of our Naval Security Force and other agencies involved, as well as identifying what we want to sustain and improve operationally."

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.10.2017 Date Posted: 02.10.2017 07:43 Story ID: 223158 Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Realistic Training Prepares NSA Washington During Solid Curtain /Citadel Shield, by Chatney Auger, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.