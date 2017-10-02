USS Green Bay, 31st MEU Arrives in Sattahip ahead of Cobra Gold

SATTAHIP, Thailand (Feb. 10, 2017) – The San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock USS Green Bay (LPD 20), with embarked 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, arrived in Sattahip, Thailand for a port visit, Feb. 10.



The visit is meant to strengthen Thailand and the United States relations as the two treaty allies work toward a secure and prosperous Southeast Asia.



Green Bay is making the visit ahead of its participation in Exercise Cobra Gold 2017. Cobra Gold is the largest Theater Security Cooperation exercise in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region and is an integral part of the U.S. commitment to strengthen engagement in the region.



“Training with America’s allies and partner nations makes us all better prepared and more responsive should a contingency occur,” said Capt. Nathan Moyer, Green Bay’s commanding officer. “We look forward to demonstrating the capabilities of this awesome blue-green team as we work at sea and ashore during Cobra Gold and throughout our time on patrol.”



During the visit, the Green Bay crew will participate in a community service project and will also enjoy multiple Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) tours in order to experience the diverse Thai culture.



“This will be my first time visiting Thailand and I could not be more excited,” said Marine Cpl. Rasheem Drummond. “I look forward to interacting with the Thai people and learning about their traditions and customs.”



The U.S. has been treaty allies with Thailand for more than 180 years and formal treaty allies for more than 60. The U.S. and Thailand plan to work together to continue advancements for both countries, the region and beyond.



Green Bay, with embarked 31st MEU, is conducting a routine patrol in support of security and stability in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region.

