HSM-49 Proves Battle Ready, Awarded the Battle E

NAVAL AIR STATION NORTH ISLAND, California – The “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, under the command of Commander Robert B. Kimnach III, was announced as a recipient of the Navy’s Battle Effectiveness Award from Commander, U.S. Naval Air Forces, Pacific.



The Navy’s Battle Effectiveness Award (commonly known as the Battle “E”) is presented to a small number of units Navywide, including ships, submarines, and aviation squadrons, for overall readiness to carry out its assigned wartime task. Presentation of the award is based on a command’s performance in their duties during a given fiscal year.



“The men and women of HSM-49 proved their commitment to excellence in all they do this year, setting the standard for tactical and procedural efficiency,” said Kimnach. “During fiscal year 2016, HSM-49 not only deployed the squadron’s first two MH-60R detachments who participated in numerous joint and bi-lateral operations and exercises but also flawlessly executed all required inspections.”



According to Kimnach, HSM-49 executed 3,937 mishap-free flight hours, nearly half of which were conducted at sea and a third of which occurred at night. The squadron’s two deployed detachments supported operations from the South Pacific to the Sea of Japan. The squadron also participated in Vigilant Hammer, a multi-service Electronic Warfare development exercise, as well as Mark-54 Lightweight Torpedo testing.



Attending the Battle “E” ceremony was Commodore Dave Walt and Command Master Chief Felipe Buenviaje of Commander, Helicopter Maritime Strike Wing Pacific (CHSMWP). The two helped celebrate the command’s accomplishments and also presented the Scorpion’s chiefs mess with the CHSMWP Chiefs Mess of the Year award.



While HSM-49 Detachment Two was deployed on board USS Spruance (DDG 111), it was selected to pilot the inaugural Enlisted Aviation Warfare Specialist (EAWS) program aboard a cruiser or destroyer, a program normally executed on bigger platforms only.



“Our team’s dedication to professional development was recognized by senior Navy leadership who trusted us to usher in this new program,” said Kimnach. HSM-49 was also awarded the Navy Retention Excellence Award, exceeding the fleetwide average with a 30.8 percent advancement rate.



“During the Commander Naval Forces Aviation Maintenance Inspection in May 2016, the Scorpion standard of excellence and ‘by the book’ maintenance earned our team a perfect score with 40 of 40 programs on track and zero discrepancies,” said Kimnach. “The inspection team was so impressed that they labeled the Scorpions the number-one squadron out of 100.”



Kimnach went on to say that it is not the awards themselves that make HSM-49 the best squadron on the waterfront. “All of you [Sailors] standing here today, and all of those who have supported our legacy of excellence led us to this point, are what make HSM-49 so great.”



HSM-49 provides combat-ready pilots, aircrewman, technicians, and aircraft to Pacific Fleet warships supporting anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare.

