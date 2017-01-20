20th MDG gets an upgrade

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – The 20th Medical Group here will be closed Feb. 3–6 to facilitate the move to their new facility and equipment testing.



The new facility will open to patients Feb. 7.



“We will offer the same services in the new facility that we currently provide, to include family health, women's health, mental health, physical therapy, optometry, pharmacy, laboratory and radiology,” said Lt. Col. James Ulrich, 20th MDG administrator. “The current facility was originally an inpatient hospital, so its design and function do not match our current requirements. The new building was designed to provide better patient flow, an improved care experience and increased energy savings.”



Several offices once located in outlying buildings will be consolidated into the new clinic, including pediatrics, flight medicine, bioenvironmental, public health, and TRICARE administration. The dental and veterinary clinics will remain in their current locations.



"The bioenvironmental engineering staff is very excited to move to the new, state-of-the-art medical facility,” said Maj. Alfred Doby, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron bioenvironmental engineering flight commander. “The move will place the majority of our support services under one roof while enhancing logistics, resource availability, emergency response capabilities, training, customer satisfaction and the overall customer experience."



The new building is clearly marked and designed to make patient flow easier, said Ulrich. Staff members will be available to assist patients with finding their way around during the initial weeks, as well as an information desk and an interactive tool that can be used with smart phones.



The roundabout in front of the new facility can be used to drop off patients, though patients will continue to park in the current lots.



There is a second phase of the project, anticipated to begin late spring, which includes tearing down the old facility and expanding the parking lots, said Ulrich.



If a patient requires care during times when the 20th MDG is closed, they can call the Nurse Advice Line at 1-800-847-2273. In case of emergencies which threaten life, limb or eyesight, they should call 911 or proceed to the nearest emergency room.

