SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – In the fast-paced world of the military, it’s easy to feel overworked when faced with the stressors that can come with the job.



When that time comes, the diligent work of the 20th Force Support Squadron Wateree Recreation Area staff helps ensure Team Shaw members have the available resources to rest, relax and return to their duties refreshed.



Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th Fighter Wing command chief, recognized some of those people Nov. 29.



“I really appreciate how the whole team at Wateree utilizes a ‘one team, one fight’ mindset, as everyone does whatever is necessary to get the job done, even if it is not in their job description,” said McKinney. “They understand their purpose – to help people relax and recharge.”



From management and housekeeping to recreation aides, McKinney recognized five individuals with coins and words of thanks for their contributions to the well-being of Team Shaw members and the more than 100,000 customers who have visited the recreation area in 2016.



“It made me, as a manager and their leader, thrilled that (McKinney) would take the time to recognize them,” said Curt Marshall, 20th FSS Wateree Recreation Area manager. “I have the best people, I really do. They want to be there; there are days I’m looking for them at 5:15 p.m., saying ‘you’re supposed to leave,’ and they want to stay. They really have the passion, and I can’t ask any more than that.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 11.28.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 13:20 Story ID: 223065 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wateree staff contributions to Team Shaw recognized, by A1C Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.