Army South Honors Old BAMC

Major General K.K. Chinn, U.S. Army South’s commanding general and retired Maj. Gen. Floyd Baker, M.D., former commander of BAMC, spoke at a ceremony here, Feb. 3, celebrating 80 years, since the construction of the historic Old Brooke Army Medical Center, affectionately known as “Old BAMC.”

“In many ways, Old BAMC is a living legacy that has touched and shaped thousands of lives for nearly a century,” Chinn said. “This building is about people. The people who were treated here and the people who did all that was humanly possible to give care and comfort to the sick or injured. No place did it better than Old BAMC.”

The United States Surgeon General, Hugh S. Cumming, sanctioned the building of the state-of-the-art hospital on base, during the 1930’s.

The eight-story building, originally named Station Hospital, was constructed in 1937 and opened in 1938 with 418 beds, and was built for a total cost of $1,485,080.58.

After World War II began, the hospital was upgraded to a general hospital and renamed after the late Brig. Gen. Roger Brooke, who commanded the Station Hospital from 1929-1933 and performed the first routine chest X-Ray in military medicine, making him one of the most notable in internal medicine.

After Brooke’s departure and 41 years later, Baker came to Old BAMC in 1974, as a brigadier general. Now, 89, the ex- surgeon shared stories of his time as commander and recalled the view from his southeast corner office, in the winter.

“If you haven’t had the opportunity to see those sunrises, it’s a sight to see,” Baker said.

The audience laughed as Baker recalled the challenges of the former building layout. The three buildings were a mile apart and various departments scattered, making transferring patients a critical situation.

“We called it the ‘miracle mile,’ Baker said referring to the distance between the Emergency Room to the Intensive Care Unit. “We did not lose a patient en route, so that was our miracle.”

Baker said he and hospital staff wondered what was going to happen to the building after the hospital moved out. “We were concerned about it, really. We are happy with the results. I am really pleased with those of you that are taking care of it while you’re in here.”

The anniversary ceremony not only included Soldiers and friends of Army South, but people directly affected by the staff and patients of BAMC.

Col. Angela Mysliwiec, M.D., U.S. Army South command surgeon, spent time as a third-year medical student in Old BAMC, as part of her Internal Medial Inpatient rotation. Now, more than 20 years later, Mysliwiec works in the same building, with Army South.

“I was very excited to hear Maj. Gen. Baker speak, because it really brought back memories. I experienced the ‘miracle mile,’” she said. “I was actually with some of those patients who travelled back to the E.R. from the other buildings.”

Mysliwiec now walks into the building daily with a sense of awe. “I was so junior back then… I didn’t really appreciate it.”



-30-

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:39 Story ID: 223037 Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US Hometown: LEAVENWORTH, KS, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army South Honors Old BAMC, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.