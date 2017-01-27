Best of the Mess 2017 “It’s a Masquerade”

The party brought together commands including the USS Oak Hill (LSD 66), USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), USS Vella Gulf (CG 72), USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), Naval Station Norfolk, Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek Fort Story, and Naval Air Station Oceana Dam Neck Annex. They competed against each other in a culinary cook-off to see who has what it takes to be the best of the mess.

Each of the commands was provided a list of certain ingredients that they were allowed to use in creating their menu.

“The ingredients were green or black tea, chicken thighs, nappy cabbage, carrots, turnips, and nectarines,” said Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Elizabeth Zannone assigned to Naval Station Norfolk. “We also needed to stay within the safety guidelines, such as sanitation.”

Along with the cook-off challenge there was also a large silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and several different ways to donate to the Chief Petty Officer Scholarship Fund.

The people who attended voted along with a panel of judges including Suzette Johnson, Culinary Institute of Virginia, Chief Culinary Specialist Gary Askins, Jason Lord, Culinary Institute of Virginia, Steve Ludwig, Geico, and Gregg Pratt, USAA Military Affairs.

The lights were dimmed in the ballroom and each table had a centerpiece of black vases and masks, but each station was also responsible for their own decorations, theme and display. Not only were the commands judged on the recipes they created they were also in a competition for the best decorations.

Each command had a main team of three culinary specialists, ranging in rank from seaman to first classes. They were also able to have as many assistants as they needed.

“My team was awesome, practice was hard because everyone has their regular job, but we stayed late and everything came through,” said Zannone.

The winners were announced toward the end of the evening. The Lincoln won best display coming in at 3rd place for the best of the mess. Naval Station Norfolk won 2nd place, and the Gonzalez were the 1st place winners in the best of the mess.

“It was awesome, it was the first time I have attended this event. The Naval Station Norfolk Culinary Specialists did a great job and represented the base very well,” said Naval Station Norfolk Command Master Chief Marc Puco.

All the proceeds from the event benefit The Chief Petty Officer Scholarship Fund. The Chief Petty Officer Scholarship Fund, which is supported solely by charitable donations. Scholarships are available to the spouses and children of CPOs. Those interested in participating can visit www.cposf.org for specific requirements and to download an application.

