Operation Sun Run: Setting a new high score

SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, S.C. – On Nov. 27, 1957, six pilots from the 17th and 18th Tactical Reconnaissance Squadrons assigned to Shaw Air Force Base, South Carolina, rocketed into the history books.



With their new RF-101C Voodoos, an improved version of the RF-101A reconnaissance airframe, those pilots were set to establish three official speed records: from Los Angeles, California, to New York, New York – once each way, and finally a round trip.



“At that time the Air Force was only 10 years old, and this operation was an early endeavor to showcase the capabilities, speed and range of the first supersonic photo reconnaissance aircraft refueling from the first jet tanker,” said Christopher Koonce, 20th Fighter Wing historian. “It was an early display of the three effects of airpower: global vigilance, global reach and global power.”



The pilots participating in Operation Sun Run were: Capt. Robert Sweet, 17th TRS; Capt. Ray Schrecengost, 18th TRS; Capt. Robert Kilpatrick, 17th TRS; Capt. Donald Hawkins, 17th TRS; Capt. Robert Burkhart, 18th TRS; and 1st Lt. Gustav Klatt, 18th TRS. Only four of the pilots made the actual run, with Burkhart and Hawkins acting as backup in case of emergency.



Meticulous planning went into the successful implementation of the operation. The jets were painted brightly for easy identification by official timers, in-flight refueling tests were run, and in early November, the pilots flew their jets to George AFB, California, to begin practicing. In only two months, the crews were ready to go.



It was thanks to the Air Force’s first aerial refueler, the KC-135 Stratotanker, which could refuel at an altitude of 35,000 feet and speed of Mach 0.8, that the RF-101C was able to keep its pace. Without the efforts of the KC-135s and their crews, it would have been impossible for the Sun Run pilots to complete their journeys.



In the end, three new records were set. The first was by Klatt, who established the new speed record from Los Angeles to New York as 3 hours, 7 minutes, 43.63 seconds. The other two, from New York to Los Angeles and a round trip between both, were set by Sweet with times of 3 hours, 36 minutes, 32.33 seconds and 6 hours, 46 minutes, 36.21 seconds, respectively.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2016 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 11:07 Story ID: 223011 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Sun Run: Setting a new high score, by A1C Kelsey Tucker, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.