FCC/C10F Celebrates Seven Years of Operations

FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, Md. (NNS) – U.S. Fleet Cyber Command/U.S. 10th Fleet (FCC/C10F) celebrated its 7th year of operations during a short ceremony held in its command center Jan. 27.



The event featured a cake cutting ceremony, and remarks from Vice Adm. Michael Gilday, commander, FCC/C10F.



FCC/C10F was created in 2010 as part of the Chief of Naval Operations' vision to achieve the integration and innovation necessary for warfighting superiority across the full spectrum of military operations in the maritime, cyberspace, and information domains.



Since its establishment, FCC/C10F has carried on the legacy of the former Naval Security Group and Navy Network Warfare Command (NETWARCOM) in unifying warfighting capabilities – cryptologic/signals intelligence, information operations, electronic warfare, network operations and space capabilities — and converging them with the cyber domain.



“Our predecessors at NETWARCOM and NSG invested a tremendous amount of effort to define this warfighting domain and led our Navy in the delivery of cyber forces and capabilities,” said Gilday. “Their hard work and dedication provided the foundation from which Fleet Cyber Command and 10th Fleet launched toward the Navy’s vision and continues our pre-eminence in the areas of network and space operations, electronic warfare, signals intelligence, command and control, and information and knowledge management. Without their groundwork, we would not be positioned today to execute our vision for operations in cyberspace.”







“Over the past seven years, this fleet has delivered 24/7 across the entirety of our missions,” said Gilday. “There’s no rest, and we’ve got to get it right every day. But this team has done it. What’s more, through the hard work and commitment of our people, you get better every day.”



U.S. Fleet Cyber Command serves as the Navy component command to U.S. Strategic Command and U.S. Cyber Command, and the Navy’s Service Cryptologic Component commander under the National Security Agency/Central Security Service. Fleet Cyber Command also reports directly to the Chief of Naval Operations as an Echelon II command.



U.S. 10th Fleet is the operational arm of Fleet Cyber Command and executes its mission through a task force structure similar to other warfare commanders. In this role, C10F provides operational direction through its Maritime Operations Center located at Fort George Meade Md., executing command and control over assigned forces in support of Navy or joint missions in cyber/networks, information operations, electronic warfare, cryptologic/signals intelligence and space.



For more news from Commander, U.S. Fleet Cyber Command / U.S. 10th Fleet, visit www.navy.mil/local/FCCC10F/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.09.2017 08:37 Story ID: 222989 Location: FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, FCC/C10F Celebrates Seven Years of Operations, by PO2 Samuel Souvannason, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.