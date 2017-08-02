(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MINUTEMAN III LAUNCHES FROM VANDENBERG

    VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Courtesy Story

    30th Space Wing

    Col. Chris Moss, 30th Space Wing commander, was the launch decision authority.

    "Today's launch was an important demonstration of our nation's ICBM capabilities," said Moss. "As with all launches from the Western Range, it requires tremendous teamwork and focus to ensure a safe and successful launch. 30th Space Wing is proud to have partnered with the men and women of the 576th Flight Test Squadron and Air Force Global Strike Command to deliver this important mission for the nation."

    For information about the results of the flight test, call Air Force Global Strike Command Public Affairs at (318) 456-1305 or after hours at (318) 532-1215.

    TAGS

    Vandenberg
    30th Space Wing
    Air Force Global Strike Command
    Minuteman III

