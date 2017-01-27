Finally Back Home

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing had four members returning home from deployment land at Montgomery Regional Airport Jan. 27.
Senior Airman Nick Clark, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson are part of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and returned from a more than four month deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.
They were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany and participated in medical evacuations in and out of Afghanistan.
