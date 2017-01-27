(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Finally Back Home

    Finally Back Home

    Photo By Bradley Clark | (L-R) Senior Airman Nick Clark, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, Staff Sgt. Paige...... read more read more

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Airlift Wing

    MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing had four members returning home from deployment land at Montgomery Regional Airport Jan. 27.

    Senior Airman Nick Clark, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson are part of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and returned from a more than four month deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

    They were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany and participated in medical evacuations in and out of Afghanistan.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 13:59
    Story ID: 222945
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Finally Back Home, by Bradley Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Homecoming
    Reserve
    AES
    Aeromedical Evacuation
    Air Force
    Deployment
    Operation Freedom's Sentinel

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT