Finally Back Home

Photo By Bradley Clark | (L-R) Senior Airman Nick Clark, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson, all members of the 908th Aeromedical Squadron, return to Montgomery, Ala., Jan 27. The four were deployed for more than four months in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel and they were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing had four members returning home from deployment land at Montgomery Regional Airport Jan. 27.



Senior Airman Nick Clark, Staff Sgt. Paige Harris, Master Sgt. Christopher Herndon, and Lt. Col. Amy Sanderson are part of the 908th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and returned from a more than four month deployment in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.



They were based out of Ramstein Air Base in Germany and participated in medical evacuations in and out of Afghanistan.