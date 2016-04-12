ACES Club spreads Holiday Cheer

Photo By Bradley Clark | Sixteen Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing’s Airmen Committed to Excellence Club...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | Sixteen Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing’s Airmen Committed to Excellence Club visited the Montgomery Children’s Specialty Clinic December 4, 2016 to spread holiday cheer to the 52 patients at the clinic. The ACES Club is comprised of junior enlisted members of the 908th and they plan to continue their community outreach efforts with canned food drives, events for the veterans home and for the homeless in the area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Sixteen Airmen from the 908th Airlift Wing’s Airmen Committed to Excellence Club visited the Montgomery Children’s Specialty Clinic December 4, 2016 to spread holiday cheer to the 52 patients at the clinic.



The club started the visit playing board games and reading books to a small group of children.



Senior Airman Ulysses Petty, member of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron and President of the 908th ACES Club said, “We are a part of this community so we want to show our support of the community.”



To be a part of the community means getting involved and doing what is right.



“Reaching out makes us approachable,” said Petty. “They recognize us and know why we are here, they remember us and that makes a good impact.”



After having fun in the recreation room, a portion of the club went room to room hand delivering holiday cards to the kids.



“I really like interacting with the kids and seeing their rooms,” said Senior Airman Elicia Walker, member of the 25th APS and the ACES Club Vice President.



The ACES Club is able to see the larger picture, making outreach a privilege instead of a chore.



“Stuff like this gets us involved in the community,” said Walker. “It’s not only a good thing for the kids it’s a huge morale boost for us as well.”



Sometimes community outreach events can take months to plan and put together but according to Walker, “this only took us one [Unit Training Assembly] to get everything set.”



Senior leaders in the 908th are extremely proud of the work being done by the club.



“It’s exciting to be around these Airmen and to be a part of this,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, Flight Engineer Superintendent of the 357th Airlift Squadron and a mentor to the 908th AW ACES Club.



Solomon is in place to be a mentor for the group but feels as though sometimes he is just along for the ride.



“I’m here as a mentor but they don’t need it,” said Solomon. “People call this group our future leaders, but with the drive and commitment they have, this group is already leading.”



The club with continue their community outreach efforts with canned food drives, events for the veterans home and for the homeless in the area.



“This club lets the community know that they are going to have great group of young leaders around for years to come,” said Solomon