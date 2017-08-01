Senior Leaders Honored for their Contributions

Photo By Bradley Clark | President of the 56'ers Group, Tech. Sgt. Earl Dickerson (Right) speaks to the 908th...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | President of the 56'ers Group, Tech. Sgt. Earl Dickerson (Right) speaks to the 908th Airlift Wing's senior leaders before presenting a challenge coin to Wing Commander, Col. Pat Brooks (Left) during a ceremony Jan. 8. The 56'ers Group coined the wing commander, command chief, and the group commanders to show appreciation for all of the support the 56'ers have received from the wing's senior leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing’s 56’ers group presented coins to the wing’s senior leaders in a presentation Jan. 8 at Maxwell Air Force Base.



The 56’ers is a group comprised of junior NCOs, the ranks of Staff Sgt. and Tech. Sgt., that, “establishes and maintains a spirit of camaraderie and esprit de corps that will enhance the prestige of all noncommissioned officers, encourage an attitude of unified purpose, and set an example for all enlisted personnel,” said Tech. Sgt. Earl Dickerson, outgoing president of the 56’ers and member of the 908th Logistics Readiness Squadron.



The 56’ers organization was established in 2012 and during their tenure the organization has continuously promoted activities and functions for the 908th.



“We coordinated the 2015 Awards Banquet,” said Dickerson. “We’ve sponsored the annual kickball tournament and the annual NCO induction ceremony.”



The work the 56’ers does isn’t confined to the gates of Maxwell Air Force Base, they also try to give back to local community in Montgomery.



“On top of everything we try to do on base, we also volunteer at the local Salvation Army every quarter,” said Dickerson. "These leadership attributes have enhanced the Air Force Reserve quality of life and the relationships between the wing and our community.”



The desire to do all these things isn’t enough to actually make them happen, the group needed enablers to accomplish their goals.



“None of this would be possible without the encouragement and support from our leadership,” said Dickerson. “The wing and groups’ command sections encourage their members to be a part of the 56’ers, from attending meetings to working events.”



Dickerson continued by emphasizing the mentorship role of support the 56’ers have received from the senior leaders in the wing.



“They have always encouraged us to think outside the box and provided support from their organizations,” explained Dickerson.



Due to all of the support, the 56’ers chose to recognize the senior leaders of the wing by presenting them with their organizational coin.



“We gave coins to the wing’s Vice Commander, Col. Pat Brooks, Command Chief Tina Carlson and the Group Commanders as a token of our appreciation,” said Dickerson. “The way that they personally communicate with each member has made it clear to see that they not only care about us as airmen and our careers, but they also care about our individual personal development.”