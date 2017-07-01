Chiefs Honor Rising Airman

Photo By Bradley Clark | Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, flight engineer superintendent with the 357 Airlift...... read more read more Photo By Bradley Clark | Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, flight engineer superintendent with the 357 Airlift Squadron and member of the 908th Chiefs Group presents Senior Airman Ulysses Petty, member of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron with the Sharp Wingman Award during a ceremony Jan. 7 at Maxwell Air Force Base. Petty earned the quarterly award presented by the Chiefs Group due in part to his actions as president of the 908th’s Airmen Committed to Excellence group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Bradley J. Clark) see less | View Image Page

MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, Ala. – The 908th Airlift Wing’s senior enlisted members honored a rising Airman with the Sharp Wingman Award during a surprise ceremony Jan. 7 at Maxwell Air Force Base.



The award was presented by the Chiefs Group, led by 908th Airlift Wing Command Chief Master Sgt. Tina Carlson, to Senior Airman Ulysses Petty, member of the 25th Aerial Port Squadron during the January Unit Training Assembly.



“The Chiefs Group presents the award once a quarter to recognize a deserving enlisted member of our wing for their dedication to duty, professionalism, and who set the example of our core values and go above and beyond,” said Chief Master Sgt. Brent Solomon, flight engineer superintendent with the 357 Airlift Squadron and member of the 908th Chiefs Group.



According to Solomon each quarter a Chief or Chiefs from one group nominate someone outside of their group to be recognized. Then the Chiefs Group votes on the nominee and arrangements are made to present the award.



“The Chiefs are always keeping an eye on our outstanding enlisted members to nominate,” said Solomon.



Petty met or exceeded the standards that the Chiefs Group looks for when considering an Airman’s nomination, plus he had something else going for him as well.



“Senior Airman Petty was recognized for all those reasons and for leadership he has displayed as the ACE [Airmen Committed to Excellence] Club president,” explained Solomon.



The ACE Club is a group of the 908th’s young Airmen that are leading the way as junior enlisted members that give back to the unit, base, and the community.



“As president, Senior Airman Petty is responsible for leading that group and making sure they stay active and succeed in their goals,” said Solomon. “His leadership has reenergized this group and kept them active in doing many things and has made an impact not only in the wing but in the community as well.”



Petty has led the group well enough to gain praise from higher members outside of the 908th.



“Petty and the ACE group were lauded by the 22nd Air Force Command Chief during a recent visit for all that they are doing,” touted Solomon.



Petty has set a high standard for Airmen to follow, and leaders like Solomon and the rest of the Chiefs Group notice and appreciate that standard.



“Senior Airman Petty’s dedication to duty, professionalism, setting the example of our core values and leadership as the ACE Club president were why he was recognized,” explained Solomon. “Its young leaders like this that will continue to have this wing excel in professionalism for many years to come.”