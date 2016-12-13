The new chiefs of Shaw

This year, 531 senior master sergeants were chosen to promote to the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, chief master sergeant.



Congratulations to the seven senior master sergeants from Team Shaw who were selected.



Gordon Comerford, U.S. Air Forces Central Command

Micah Gardner, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

William Hardee, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron

James Moser, U.S. AFCENT

Lisa Rogers, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron

Eric Standifer, U.S. AFCENT

Steven Wisecarver, 20th Force Support Squadron

