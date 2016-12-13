The new chiefs of Shaw

This year, 531 senior master sergeants were chosen to promote to the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, chief master sergeant.
Congratulations to the seven senior master sergeants from Team Shaw who were selected.
Gordon Comerford, U.S. Air Forces Central Command
Micah Gardner, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
William Hardee, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron
James Moser, U.S. AFCENT
Lisa Rogers, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Eric Standifer, U.S. AFCENT
Steven Wisecarver, 20th Force Support Squadron
