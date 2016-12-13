(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The new chiefs of Shaw

    The new chiefs of Shaw

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney | U.S. Air Force chief master sergeants, prior chief master sergeants and chief master...... read more read more

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2016

    Story by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This year, 531 senior master sergeants were chosen to promote to the highest enlisted rank in the U.S. Air Force, chief master sergeant.

    Congratulations to the seven senior master sergeants from Team Shaw who were selected.

    Gordon Comerford, U.S. Air Forces Central Command
    Micah Gardner, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
    William Hardee, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron
    James Moser, U.S. AFCENT
    Lisa Rogers, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    Eric Standifer, U.S. AFCENT
    Steven Wisecarver, 20th Force Support Squadron

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2016
    Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:54
    Story ID: 222932
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The new chiefs of Shaw, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #TeamShaw
    #chief master sergeant-select

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT