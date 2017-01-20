Congratulations ‘Weasel Nation’ 2016 annual award winners

Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief presented the 2016 Wing Annual Awards here, Jan. 27.
Prior to the presentation, McKinney addressed the “Weasel Nation” in his 2016 award banquet speech, “75 Years of Recognizable Valor,” in which he described the 20th FW suppression of enemy air defense mission and what it means to be a Shaw Weasel.
“Shaw Weasels operate with servant-intent based leadership,” said McKinney, “Shaw Weasels operate using disciplined initiative. Shaw Weasels operate with smart autonomy. Shaw Weasels are fierce warriors. Shaw Weasels are leaders and followers of character. Shaw Weasels are family forever.”
Group-level winners for each award category were recognized during the ceremony for diligent hard work, outstanding commitment and service before self. They then continued on to compete for the wing-level award.
The following Team Shaw members were recognized as 20th FW 2016 annual award winners:
Airman of the Year
Airman 1st Class Shaniqua D. Adams, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron
Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
Staff Sgt. Rahjanaye S. Bailey, 20th Operations Support Squadron
Senior NCO of the Year
Senior Master Sgt. Larry L. Tate Jr., 20th FW
First Sergeant of the Year
Master Sgt. Brian O. Thompson, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron
Company Grade Officer of the Year
Capt. Jeffrey D. Hutchins, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron
Field Grade Officer of the Year
Maj. Christopher J. Franks, 77th Fighter Squadron
Civilian Category 1 of the Year
Willa A. Pembleton, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron
Civilian Category 2 of the Year
Gregory W. Farley, 20th CES
Civilian Category 3 of the Year
Bryan J. Funke, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron
Honor Guard NCO of the Year
Staff Sgt. Christopher Stottsberry, 20th CMS
Honor Guard Airman of the Year
Senior Airman Yessina L. Collazo-Alvarez, 20th CMS
Key Spouse of the Year
Megan Downam, 20th Security Forces Squadron
