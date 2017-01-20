(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Congratulations ‘Weasel Nation’ 2016 annual award winners

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2017

    Story by Airman 1st Class Destinee Sweeney 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief presented the 2016 Wing Annual Awards here, Jan. 27.

    Prior to the presentation, McKinney addressed the “Weasel Nation” in his 2016 award banquet speech, “75 Years of Recognizable Valor,” in which he described the 20th FW suppression of enemy air defense mission and what it means to be a Shaw Weasel.

    “Shaw Weasels operate with servant-intent based leadership,” said McKinney, “Shaw Weasels operate using disciplined initiative. Shaw Weasels operate with smart autonomy. Shaw Weasels are fierce warriors. Shaw Weasels are leaders and followers of character. Shaw Weasels are family forever.”

    Group-level winners for each award category were recognized during the ceremony for diligent hard work, outstanding commitment and service before self. They then continued on to compete for the wing-level award.

    The following Team Shaw members were recognized as 20th FW 2016 annual award winners:

    Airman of the Year
    Airman 1st Class Shaniqua D. Adams, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron

    Noncommissioned Officer of the Year
    Staff Sgt. Rahjanaye S. Bailey, 20th Operations Support Squadron

    Senior NCO of the Year
    Senior Master Sgt. Larry L. Tate Jr., 20th FW

    First Sergeant of the Year
    Master Sgt. Brian O. Thompson, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron

    Company Grade Officer of the Year
    Capt. Jeffrey D. Hutchins, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron

    Field Grade Officer of the Year
    Maj. Christopher J. Franks, 77th Fighter Squadron

    Civilian Category 1 of the Year
    Willa A. Pembleton, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron

    Civilian Category 2 of the Year
    Gregory W. Farley, 20th CES

    Civilian Category 3 of the Year
    Bryan J. Funke, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron

    Honor Guard NCO of the Year
    Staff Sgt. Christopher Stottsberry, 20th CMS

    Honor Guard Airman of the Year
    Senior Airman Yessina L. Collazo-Alvarez, 20th CMS

    Key Spouse of the Year
    Megan Downam, 20th Security Forces Squadron

