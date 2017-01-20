Congratulations ‘Weasel Nation’ 2016 annual award winners

Col. Daniel Lasica, 20th Fighter Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Christopher McKinney, 20th FW command chief presented the 2016 Wing Annual Awards here, Jan. 27.



Prior to the presentation, McKinney addressed the “Weasel Nation” in his 2016 award banquet speech, “75 Years of Recognizable Valor,” in which he described the 20th FW suppression of enemy air defense mission and what it means to be a Shaw Weasel.



“Shaw Weasels operate with servant-intent based leadership,” said McKinney, “Shaw Weasels operate using disciplined initiative. Shaw Weasels operate with smart autonomy. Shaw Weasels are fierce warriors. Shaw Weasels are leaders and followers of character. Shaw Weasels are family forever.”



Group-level winners for each award category were recognized during the ceremony for diligent hard work, outstanding commitment and service before self. They then continued on to compete for the wing-level award.



The following Team Shaw members were recognized as 20th FW 2016 annual award winners:



Airman of the Year

Airman 1st Class Shaniqua D. Adams, 20th Civil Engineer Squadron



Noncommissioned Officer of the Year

Staff Sgt. Rahjanaye S. Bailey, 20th Operations Support Squadron



Senior NCO of the Year

Senior Master Sgt. Larry L. Tate Jr., 20th FW



First Sergeant of the Year

Master Sgt. Brian O. Thompson, 20th Component Maintenance Squadron



Company Grade Officer of the Year

Capt. Jeffrey D. Hutchins, 20th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron



Field Grade Officer of the Year

Maj. Christopher J. Franks, 77th Fighter Squadron



Civilian Category 1 of the Year

Willa A. Pembleton, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron



Civilian Category 2 of the Year

Gregory W. Farley, 20th CES



Civilian Category 3 of the Year

Bryan J. Funke, 20th Aerospace Medicine Squadron



Honor Guard NCO of the Year

Staff Sgt. Christopher Stottsberry, 20th CMS



Honor Guard Airman of the Year

Senior Airman Yessina L. Collazo-Alvarez, 20th CMS



Key Spouse of the Year

Megan Downam, 20th Security Forces Squadron

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 01.20.2017 Date Posted: 02.08.2017 11:54 Story ID: 222930 Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Congratulations ‘Weasel Nation’ 2016 annual award winners, by A1C Destinee Sweeney, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.