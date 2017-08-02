(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Research and Development Center Releases 2016 Annual Report

    NEW LONDON, CT, UNITED STATES

    02.08.2017

    Story by Lt. Charles Clark 

    U.S. Coast Guard Research and Development Center

    The Coast Guard Research and Development Center released its 2016 Annual Report today.​

    The report is a broad sampling of mission areas and projects that RDC staff were engaged in this past year. Some major highlights include: in situ oil burn tests, operational testing of pepper ball munitions, opening of the Science and Technology Innovation Center, unmanned aircraft, modeling and simulation spotlight, a REACT Report supporting the El Faro marine casualty investigation, and various field tests.

    Another important RDC event in 2016 was the visit from Admiral Paul Zukunft, the first-ever visit to the RDC by a Coast Guard Commandant. That visit was followed the next day by a visit from the Atlantic Area and Pacific Area Commanders, VADM William Lee and VADM Charles Ray, respectively.

    The report also contains remarks by RDC leadership, RDC staff perspectives, and highlights of social and humanitarian outreach by RDC staff members.

    The report can be accessed on the Internet at: https://www.uscg.mil/hq/cg9/rdc/pdf/RDC 2016 Annual Report.pdf

    This work, Coast Guard Research and Development Center Releases 2016 Annual Report, by LT Charles Clark, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    • LEAVE A COMMENT