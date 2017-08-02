Coast Guard Research and Development Center Releases 2016 Annual Report

Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard Research and Development Center releases their 2016 Annual Report,...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Coast Guard Research and Development Center releases their 2016 Annual Report, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in New London, Conn. Featured on the cover, shown here, is Lt. Keely Higbie demonstrating a small Unmanned Aircraft System at Joint Base Cape Cod, and members of Coast Guard boat forces evaluating the use of less-than-lethal pepper ball munitions designed as a use of force tactic for non-compliant vessels. (Coast Guard Photos) see less | View Image Page

The Coast Guard Research and Development Center released its 2016 Annual Report today.​



The report is a broad sampling of mission areas and projects that RDC staff were engaged in this past year. Some major highlights include: in situ oil burn tests, operational testing of pepper ball munitions, opening of the Science and Technology Innovation Center, unmanned aircraft, modeling and simulation spotlight, a REACT Report supporting the El Faro marine casualty investigation, and various field tests.



Another important RDC event in 2016 was the visit from Admiral Paul Zukunft, the first-ever visit to the RDC by a Coast Guard Commandant. That visit was followed the next day by a visit from the Atlantic Area and Pacific Area Commanders, VADM William Lee and VADM Charles Ray, respectively.



The report also contains remarks by RDC leadership, RDC staff perspectives, and highlights of social and humanitarian outreach by RDC staff members.



The report can be accessed on the Internet at: https://www.uscg.mil/hq/cg9/rdc/pdf/RDC 2016 Annual Report.pdf