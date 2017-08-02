Top inspector: New Afghan soldier tracking system protects U.S. investments



Story by Lt. j.g. Egdanis Torres Sierra

Combined Security Transition Command - Afghanistan Public Affairs



KABUL, Afghanistan (Feb. 8, 2017) — U.S. Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction John F. Sopko visited the headquarters of the 209th Corps at Camp Shaheen Feb. 2 to observe the execution of their personnel asset inventory system.



The personnel asset inventory documents unit personnel and was established by Combined Security Transition Command – Afghanistan to ensure proper accountability.



During this visit, his 21st to Afghanistan, Sopko discussed the registration procedures with the commander of Train, Advise, Assist, Command – North, Brig. Gen. Andre Bodemann, along with Ministry of Defense and CSTC-A representatives.



Sopko applauded the current CSTC-A efforts to strengthen the management control over U.S. salary support payments for Afghan military and police.



"As of January, we will disburse funds to the Ministry of Finance only for those we are confident are properly accounted for," said Maj. Gen. Richard G. Kaiser, commanding general of CSTC-A. "People that are biometrically enrolled, have a valid ID card, and accurate slotting and validation of records in the Afghan Human Resources Information Management gives us the best certainty that they are real soldiers and police."



By placing more requirements on the disbursement of money, there is an incentive for the Afghans to use all the established reporting systems, Kaiser explained. Kaiser added that both the Ministries of Defense and Interior have taken this challenge seriously and applied significant time and resources to properly account for all their forces.



"This is an excellent use of smart conditionalities," Sopko said. "It ties the U.S. financial support to a positive performance by the Afghans and protects U.S. taxpayers' dollars."



CSTC-A has mobilized approximately 168 contractors to the Corps headquarters to help the Afghans through the enrollment process. The ongoing accountability and enrollment process is critical for the initiation of a new accountability system known as APPS or the Afghan Pay and Personnel System; APPS will dramatically improve the ability of the security forces to account for those on duty.



Last month the ANDSF properly enrolled and accounted for an additional 9,000 soldiers.



In subsequent discussions with TAAC-North leadership, Sopko received a thorough briefing on the security situation of northern Afghanistan and the many challenges faced by the military and civilian trainers and advisors such as corruption and leadership, explained Tom Niblock, SIGAR's Kabul based Assistant IG for Forward Operations.



Sopko noted that the Afghan forces have successfully come through a very difficult fighting season and were able to prevent several enemy strategic objectives. Sopko also met with President Ghani and Chief Executive Dr. Abdullah. He separately attended the weekly meeting of the National Procurement Commission which is chaired by both men.



The SIGAR visited the newly launched Anti-Corruption Justice Center and met with staff from the Major Crimes Task Force. Other meetings included the U.S. ambassador, USAID, and calls on a host of senior Afghan officials including the Ministers of Defense, Interior, Finance, Health, Commerce and Higher Education. Each visit to Kabul also includes engagements with key donor country ambassadors and military commanders from Resolute Support.



"This was the IG's 21st trip to Afghanistan in the five years he has been in his position. The trips are a real marathon for our staff but absolutely essential. Afghanistan is a complex place and personal relationships matter," Niblock said. "That is why SIGAR maintains such a large team on the ground here and why our staff typically deploy for 2-3 years and in some cases longer."

