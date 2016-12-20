NSRDEC KLW Entries Volunteer Soldiers support Natick's human performance research

Natick, Mass. -- Providing innovative science and technology solutions for Soldiers on the battlefield requires extensive research in the area of human performance.



One of the ways the Natick Soldier Research, Development and Engineering Center improves the performance of individual Soldiers is through the U.S. Army's Human Research Volunteer program.



Human Resource Volunteer, or HRV, Soldiers play a vital role in the science behind Soldier-performance. For 90 days, about 30 new Soldiers voluntarily come here to work directly with NSRDEC civilian scientists and engineers in support human performance research.



During this temporary assignment, HRV Soldiers participate in sleep and nutrition studies inside our climate chambers, field-test ruck sacks, footwear and uniform prototypes, let mosquitoes bite their arms and even tolerate an occasional film crew - all for science!



While their faces change, their contributions to Soldier technology are everlasting. NSRDEC recognizes and honors some of the faces who have served over the past year.

