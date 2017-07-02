(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    US Naval Ships Participate in Live-Fire Exercise

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Gary Prill 

    U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    This exercise demonstrated the effective employment of the ships integrated naval weapons systems (AEGIS), while allowing each ship’s crew the opportunity to track and guide weapons, and destroy simulated enemy targets in a live scenario. The exercise was intended to enhance crew proficiency on the combat system. During the event, all three ships shared a common tactical picture and each ship was given the opportunity to perform a standard missile intercept evolution.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:39
    Story ID: 222831
    Location: US
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Naval Ships Participate in Live-Fire Exercise, by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    live fire

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT