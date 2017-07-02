This exercise demonstrated the effective employment of the ships integrated naval weapons systems (AEGIS), while allowing each ship’s crew the opportunity to track and guide weapons, and destroy simulated enemy targets in a live scenario. The exercise was intended to enhance crew proficiency on the combat system. During the event, all three ships shared a common tactical picture and each ship was given the opportunity to perform a standard missile intercept evolution.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 02.07.2017 Date Posted: 02.07.2017 17:39 Story ID: 222831 Location: US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US Naval Ships Participate in Live-Fire Exercise, by PO1 Gary Prill, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.