Taking the ‘taxing’ out of tax season

A free tax center located in the Military Personnel Flight building opened for the season here, Feb. 6.



The tax center provides trained volunteers to help service members and retirees file their taxes.



First-time tax center volunteers gained experience while attending a week-long training session with the IRS and various tax attorneys from the Carolinas, and from completing required certifications.



Upon arriving to the tax center, customers are asked to fill out an intake form summarizing their income, expenses and life events over the last year; customers are free to choose how much they want to be involved in the process after that.



“If you want to learn we’re more than happy to teach you and walk you through the process,” said 1st Lt. Matthew Zollmann, 20th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels management flight commander and tax center volunteer. “Show you where your money’s going and what it all means, why we’re doing this and how long it’s going to take to get your money back. If you just want to come get your refund, you’re more than welcome to do that too.”



Some recommended items to bring to the tax center are:

–Identification

–Social security numbers

–W-2 Forms

–Interest Income

–Form 1099-MISC, Miscellaneous Income

–Form 1099-INT, Interest Income

–Form 1099-DIV, Dividends and Distributions

–Form 1098-T, Tuition Statement

–Mortgage Interest Forms

–Any forms that will be used to substantiate claims



“Even if you don’t owe, you may be entitled to a return,” said Christine Herrera, 20th Fighter Wing Judge Advocate legal assistant and tax center manager. “It is our duty as citizens, if you have an income you should be reporting it and filing your taxes.”



The tax center will only be open to active-duty service members, E-1 through E-6 and O-1 through O-4, and their spouses during the month of February; however it will be open to all ranks and retirees and their spouses in March. Reservations are available Monday through Thursday; walk-ins are accepted with a 1040 EZ form on Friday, to make a reservation, call 803-895-8780.

