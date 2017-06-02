(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2/7 holds relief, appointment ceremony

    2/7 holds relief, appointment ceremony

    Photo By Cpl. Levi Schultz | Sgt. Maj. Jared A. Hoversten, left, and Sgt. Maj. Gabriel E. Macias perform the...... read more read more

    MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Story by Cpl. Levi Schultz 

    Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms

    Sgt. Maj. Gabriel E. Macias relinquished his post as battalion sergeant major for 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, to Sgt. Maj. Jared A. Hoversten at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field, Feb. 3, 2017.
    Macias has served as the battalion sergeant major since June 2015 and will now become battalion sergeant major for 1st Tank Battalion.
    “I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Macias said. “I’ve never been a part of a tank battalion and I know that they are a different animal.”
    During the ceremony, the Marines and sailors stood in formation while Macias performed the ceremonial passing of the noncommissioned officer sword with Hoversten.“The entire time I was here this was a phenomenal battalion,” Macias said. “They were excellent from every shop to every rifle company. I talked to them the other day but they can’t hear it enough; in my mind they were the best battalion, and I can’t thank them enough.”
    Hoversten, previously company first sergeant for 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, Weapons Company, expressed optimism toward his future with the battalion.
    “My job as the sergeant major is to work for the Marines,” Hoversten said. “I’m looking forward to geting to know each of the Marines and serving them the best I can.”

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 15:26
    Story ID: 222816
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR GROUND COMBAT CENTER, CA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2/7 holds relief, appointment ceremony, by Cpl Levi Schultz, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Marine
    ceremony
    2nd Battalion
    Combat Center
    major
    sergeant
    MCAGCC
    appointment
    2/7
    sword
    California
    Twentynine Palms
    relief
    colors
    7th Marine Regiment
    passing
    Relief and Appointment
    MAGTFTC
    macias

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Story
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add News & Images to Playlist
  •   Distribute Story
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Story
  •   Printable Version

    • LEAVE A COMMENT