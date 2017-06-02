2/7 holds relief, appointment ceremony

Sgt. Maj. Gabriel E. Macias relinquished his post as battalion sergeant major for 2nd Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, to Sgt. Maj. Jared A. Hoversten at Lance Cpl. Torrey L. Gray Field, Feb. 3, 2017.

Macias has served as the battalion sergeant major since June 2015 and will now become battalion sergeant major for 1st Tank Battalion.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” Macias said. “I’ve never been a part of a tank battalion and I know that they are a different animal.”

During the ceremony, the Marines and sailors stood in formation while Macias performed the ceremonial passing of the noncommissioned officer sword with Hoversten.“The entire time I was here this was a phenomenal battalion,” Macias said. “They were excellent from every shop to every rifle company. I talked to them the other day but they can’t hear it enough; in my mind they were the best battalion, and I can’t thank them enough.”

Hoversten, previously company first sergeant for 3rd Battalion, 4th Marines, 7th Marine Regiment, Weapons Company, expressed optimism toward his future with the battalion.

“My job as the sergeant major is to work for the Marines,” Hoversten said. “I’m looking forward to geting to know each of the Marines and serving them the best I can.”

