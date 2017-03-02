IWTC San Diego Delivers Cryptologic Training to Coast Guardsmen

Photo By Michele Diamond | 170201-N-FD113-001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2017) Navy and Coast Guard students participate...... read more read more Photo By Michele Diamond | 170201-N-FD113-001 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 1, 2017) Navy and Coast Guard students participate in a team trainer at Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, focusing on Ship Signal Exploitation Space (SSES) data and workflow processes. Members of Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit Texas and Navy Information Operations Command Texas are preparing for deployment to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility to combat drug trafficking in the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Michele Diamond/Released) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – Three Coast Guard students wrapped up a weeklong team trainer at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego, focusing on Ship Signal Exploitation Space (SSES) data and workflow processes, Feb. 3.



The Coast Guard students from Coast Guard Cryptologic Unit Texas worked alongside a Navy Information Operations Command Texas linguist through the course. The two commands are preparing for deployment to the 4th Fleet area of responsibility to combat drug trafficking in the region.



The SSES Team Training (Level 1) course provides realistic and measurable theater-specific scenario training for a ship’s cryptologic work center. The course is the third in the series of four sequential waterfront courses designed to improve cryptologic fleet readiness.



Taught by IWTC San Diego and Naval Information Forces Stallion Trainer instructors, the training is designed to measure student performance in the areas of data integration, target signal prosecution, threat recognition and dissemination of significant cryptologic information to tactical decision makers. This class was an opportunity for a Coast Guard unit-level SSES team to demonstrate proficiency of previously learned knowledge and skills.



“We were excited to have some Coast Guard Sailors come through our class,” said Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 2nd Class Jacob Boettner, an instructor for the course. “The Coast Guardsmen gained a much better understanding of what our SSES teams do and how we do it, and we now have a better understanding of how the Coast Guard operates so we can teach our future SSES classes how to work with the Coast Guard ships that are in theater with them."



Boettner stressed that the class will help the Coast Guard and the Navy work to increase efficiency through joint cooperation. The course also showed the effectiveness of web-based Stallion simulated training for Coast Guard personnel. Stallion is one tool used by the Navy’s information warfare training community to replicate a real world scenario in a training environment.



"The Stallion trainer was absolutely beneficial to us and a much more practical way of refining our SSES operating skills,” said Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Hammond, one of the Coast Guard students.



Information Warfare Training Command San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training organization, provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare (IW) across the full spectrum of military operations.



